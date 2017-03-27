Video: Jersey Joe Walcott vs Rocky Marciano – Classic Rivalry Recap

This week Rummy’s Corner proudly presents the latest edition of a new ongoing series that will explore some of the greatest bouts in the rich history of professional boxing. This week’s installment of “Classic Fight Recap” is actually a two-in-one classic rivalry recap. Featuring the epic two fight series between former heavyweight champions Jersey Joe Walcott and Rocky Marciano. Their first epic encounter took place on September 23, 1952, and they would have a high profile rematch the following year on May 15, 1953.





Jersey Joe Walcott became (at the time) the oldest boxer to ever capture the heavyweight world championship at age 37, when he scored a surprising 7th round knockout against two-time conqueror Ezzard Charles in the third contest. Before meeting Marciano, Walcott would again go on to defeat the very same Charles when he won a 15 round decision in their fourth and final encounter, which evened their series up at two fights apiece. On the other hand Rocky Marciano had many questions surrounding him going into the first bout with Walcott, and Marciano would eventually go on to do something that no other heavyweight champion in boxing had ever done before or since – retire undefeated as the heavyweight champion of the world.

This classic rivalry between Jersey Joe Walcott and Rocky Marciano had everything a boxing fan could hope for – great back and forth action, big time drama, frequent shifts in momentum, a beautiful blend of skills and power, both fighters hitting the canvas, great counter-punching, lots of championship heart and determination, and a historic comeback.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner attempts to provide a comprehensive recap of these thrilling heavyweight championship bouts while featuring the key highlights from both explosive action-packed boxing match-ups! Please watch and enjoy the video! And if you have any suggestions for a future edition of “Classic Fight Recap”, please share your suggestions in the comments section. Thank you!