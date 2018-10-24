Viktor Postol and Paul Butler confirmed as reserves for Nov.3 WBSS tourney

Viktor Postol and Paul Butler have been confirmed as the two reserve fighters when the World Boxing Super Series comes to The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on November 3.





Tickets starting from £35 (plus fees) are available to buy at: thessehydro.com

Ukraine’s Viktor Postol (29-2, 12 KOs), the former WBC Super Lightweight World champion, faces Turkish Siar Ozgul (14-1, 3 KOs) in a 140 lb contest.

Postol burst onto the World scene when he out-boxed and out-punched Lucas Matthysse before knocking out the Argentine in the 10th round to earn the WBC belt.

Postol’s only losses have come at the hands of Josh Taylor last time out and to Pound-for-Pound star Bud Crawford.





British Bantamweight Paul Butler (26-2, 14 KOs), a former World Champion at 118 lbs, meets Yoan Boyeaux of France (41-5, 26 KOs).

Butler has only ever lost to WBSS Season 2 Seeds, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Zolani Tete, and will be keen to make his mark under the famous WBSS lights ahead of the main event bouts.

Both Postol and Butler will be on standby to enter the quarter-finals in the unlikely scenario of one of the original participants being unable to compete.

Fans at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow will be treated to a spectacular doubleheader featuring two Ali Trophy Quarter-Final contests as Scottish Super-Lightweight star Josh Taylor takes on the undefeated American Ryan Martin.





Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s WBA World Champion Ryan Burnett meets former four-weight World Champion, Filipino-American Nonito Donaire in one of Season II’s Bantamweight Quarter Final contests.

Tickets starting from £35 (plus fees) are available to buy at: thessehydro.com

Fans in the U.S. can watch LIVE on DAZN, the global sports streaming platform. To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:

1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Naoya Inoue (Japan) beat Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – KO 1:10 of the first round

WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship

&

Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) beat Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – UD 115-113 (x3)

WBA Super-Lightweight Championship

2. October 13th, Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals

Zolani Tete (South Africa) beat Mikhail Aloyan (Russia) – UD 114-111, 114-111 & 114-11

WBO Bantamweight World Championship

&

Andrew Tabiti (USA) beat Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) – UD 116-11, 115-112 & 114-11

Cruiserweight Quarter-Final