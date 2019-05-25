Video: Will the real Heavyweight Champion please step up?





Boxing fans today are being afforded the opportunity to witness something truly unique during the long rich history of the heavyweight division.

There are currently three undefeated heavyweight boxers each of whom has a legitimate claim to call himself heavyweight champion. Anthony Joshua is the reigning unified IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight world champion, Deontay Wilder is the reigning WBC heavyweight world champion, and Tyson Fury still has a valid claim as the reigning lineal heavyweight world champion.

Last weekend Deontay Wilder successfully defended his WBC title when he scored a highlight reel first round knockout against Dominic Breazeale. It was another dazzling display of incredible raw power from Wilder, and Wilder remains the most devastating puncher in the division.





On June 1, Anthony Joshua will put his three unified titles on the line against contender Andy Ruiz Jr. Ruiz is a replacement opponent, as Joshua was originally scheduled to face Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller. And then on June 15, Tyson Fury will return to action when he squares off against undefeated contender Tom Schwarz.

While anything can happen in boxing, especially in the marquee heavyweight division where a fight can be changed with one punch – Joshua and Fury are expected to win their respective upcoming bouts against Ruiz Jr and Schwarz. Assuming they both emerge victorious, then all three undefeated heavyweight champions will have been victorious in the span of just a few weeks.

So the big question for boxing fans, is will they get a chance to see two of these three undefeated champions square off against one another? That remains to be seen, but die-hard fans continue holding hope that these three heavyweights will be willing to prove themselves against each other, and this edition of Rummy’s Corner quickly explores the three top names in the current heavyweight landscape. To get one man’s opinion on the entire situation, please watch and enjoy the video.

Will the real heavyweight champion please step up?