Video: Who is the best heavyweight? Joshua, Wilder, or Fury?

The heavyweight division has started to become interesting again. And there are three heavyweights in particular that have a lot of fans talking. We have unified IBF/WBA world champion Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs). Then we have WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder (39-0, 38 KOs). And off the radar, but perhaps back in the picture, we have the man who ended Wladimir Klitschko’s long streak of dominance, Tyson Fury (25-0, 18 KOs).





Wilder recently made the 6th defense of his WBC title with an impressive display of power, when he stopped the man he beat to become the champion, Bermane Stiverne, in round one, dropping him hard three times. And a week before that, Joshua made his 4th consecutive title defense with a tenth round stoppage win against Carlos Takam. Fans are eager to see a showdown between Wilder and Joshua, and interest in such a fight has seemed to rejuvenate the heavyweight landscape.

Meanwhile, Fury has not fought since his dominant effort in an upset victory against long time champ Wladimir Klitschko. Fury looked fantastic against Klitschko, but he never capitalized on the opportunity that beating Klitschko afforded him. Instead, he went through a long stretch of activity where he got out of shape, and during this stretch he has mostly fell off the radar. But many fans are hopeful that Fury’s talks of coming back might soon become a reality.

This all makes for a very intriguing heavyweight landscape, where we have three undefeated heavyweights, all in their primes, and all with some sort of a legitimate claim to being the best heavyweight boxer in the world. And making matters even more interesting, is the possibility that these three may all square off against one another in the not too distant future.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner takes a quick look at how these three undefeated pugilists match-up with one another, while providing a brief glimpse of some of the possibilities ahead. Please watch and enjoy the video!