Video: What’s next for Mikey Garcia?





On Saturday night, in a battle of undefeated lightweight title holders, IBF lightweight champion Mikey Garcia squared off against WBC lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. This marked the first unification bout in the weight class since Juan Manuel Marquez defeated Juan Diaz way back in 2009.

Right from the start, Easter was trying to take advantage of his significant advantages in both size and reach, and Easter was working behind a rangy jab that he often threw with authority. But Garcia was measuring his opponent in the early rounds, and Mikey started becoming more assertive in round 3. Garcia dropped Easter in that round with a snappy three punch combination that ended with a sharp left hook. Easter beat the count, and made it to the end of the round.

Garcia continued asserting himself, while a game Easter stuck to his game plan and exhibited tremendous heart as he tried battling back. But Garcia was simply too skilled and too smart for Easter, and as the rounds progressed, Easter started losing steam behind his once snappy jab, while Garcia was winning the battle of range and positioning. At the conclusion of 12 rounds of action, Garcia was awarded a unanimous decision victory by scores of 118-109, 117-110, and 116-1111 – all three scorecards having accurately reflected the action that transpired inside the squared circle.

In the aftermath of the contest, Garcia expressed his desire to move up to 147 pounds where he plans to challenge the reigning IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. This is a bold decision from Garcia, especially considering the fact that he has a formidable foe in his very own division – Vasyl Lomachenko, a man who is regarded by many as the best pound for pound talent in all of boxing today. So who will Mikey Garcia face next? Is a fight with Spence Jr inevitable? Or may he still wind up facing Lomachenko?





This edition of Rummy’s Corner provides a brief recap into Garcia’s victory against Easter, while also speculating how potential bouts with Vasyl Lomachenko and Errol Spence Jr might play out for Garcia. Please watch and enjoy the video for one man’s take on this situation.