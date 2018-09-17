VIDEO: Thoughts on Canelo vs Golovkin 2





On Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena, boxing fans were treated to a sensational match up in the highly anticipated rematch between middleweight elites Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.

The two did battle almost exactly one year earlier, in a bout that was ultimately scored as a controversial draw in a bout most observers felt Golovkin deserved to win. One untimely postponement and a year later, the two did battle again, much less controversially, when Canelo was awarded a majority decision.

The rematch proved to be a much greater fight that was far more interesting than their first encounter. It was a back and forth spirited battle where Canelo and Golovkin both displayed tremendous focus, lots of heart, and impeccable skill sets that compliment one another very well. It was an action packed tactical affair that exuded a crowd pleasing vibe throughout, with a heightened level of intensity from both combatants.

Once again, a vocal majority of fans appear to believe Golovkin deserved the decision, but this time the outcome seemed far less controversial. It was a close and competitive affair that reasonably could have gone either way, and it could reasonably have been ruled a draw. There was very little separating the two boxers, and there were many extremely close and very difficult rounds to score in the contest. And this fight did not have any ridiculously unreasonable scores, like that terrible scorecard rendered by Adelaide Byrd last time out, which is in no way whatsoever reflective of the action that had transpired inside the ring.





This edition of Rummy’s Corner shares some quick thoughts on the big rematch, while also providing a quick recap and review of the action, and also making comparisons between this fight and their first match last year – two fights that had a very similar flow and momentum, despite having vastly different dynamics. For one man’s opinion on the situation, please watch and enjoy the video.