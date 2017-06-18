Video: Sergey Kovalev vs Andre Ward – Post Fight Recap

The highly anticipated rematch between undefeated unified WBA/IBF/WBO light heavyweight world champion Andre Ward and former champion Sergey Kovalev did not fail to live up to expectations. The two pound for pound elites battled a second time for pound for pound supremacy in a back and forth fight which again brought out the best of both fighters. In their first bout, Ward was awarded a controversial unanimous decision where most observers believed Kovalev had done enough to win. This time, Andre Ward left no doubt as to who the better fighter was, and he won via eighth round stoppage in another terrific fight.

Once again, there were a lot of close and difficult to score rounds in this fight. But this time, it didn’t matter, as Ward kept things out of the hands of the judges. It was a brave and admirable effort from both fighters, both of whom represent true warriors daring to be great. Both Ward and Kovalev exhibited great heart, determination, and world class skills and ring smarts. It was another tremendous fights, where these two provided another treat for boxing fans.





With the victory, Andre Ward’s unblemished record improves to 32-0. Kovalev, on the other hand, dropped his second bout in a row, and his record now stands at 30-2-1. When these two originally fought, it was expected that the winner would be crowned the new pound for pound king filling the void left by Floyd Mayweather Jr. But due to the controversial nature of that victory, many observers did not recognize Ward is the best, and no doubt some still not recognize him as the best. But he made one hell of a strong case for himself with the sensational career defining victory against Kovalev.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner provides a brief recap with highlights of the amazing rematch that took place between Andre Ward and Sergey Kovalev. Please watch and enjoy the video!