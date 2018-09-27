Video: George Foreman – Top 5 Notable Wins







Former two time heavyweight world champion George Foreman is widely recognized as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, and for very good reason.

George Foreman first won the heavyweight championship in 1973 against then-undefeated champion Smokin Joe Frazier. Foreman overwhelmed Frazier with a vicious display of power, and he seemed unbeatable until suffering an upset loss at the hands of Muhammad Ali.

Foreman retired in the late 70s, and after a ten year retirement, he made one of the most improbable comebacks in the history of professionally organized sports. But Foreman initially fell short in his quest to regain the title, when he was decisively beaten by Evander Holyfield. Foreman had made a very strong account of himself, but ‘The Real Deal’ had youth and athleticism on his size, and this proved too much for old George.

But a few years later, Foreman shocked the world when he successfully regained the heavyweight world championship with a dramatic come from behind knockout victory against then-undefeated champion Michael Moorer.







This edition of Rummy’s Corner will provide a brief chronological recap of George Foreman’s five most notable victories during his long and illustrious career. This is the second video edition of a new ongoing series that will evaluate the top five notable victories of some of the most famous and successful pugilists who ever laced up the gloves and stepped inside the squared circle. There are no shortage of great champions in boxing history, and the early focus of this new series will primarily focus on heavyweight greats of the past. But we will also ultimately be exploring a slew of other champions from various different weight classes.

Determining the Top 5 most notable wins in a boxer’s career something that is not always something where everyone will agree, since individual taste and personal preference factor in heavily. And these five wins alone certainly do not define the entirety of George Foremans’s career or greatness – but these victories do largely help define Foreman’s greatness by highlighting some of his career’s signature moments.To get one man’s opinion on the 5 most notable victories in the career of the great George Foreman, please watch and enjoy the video. And if you missed the previous edition that focused on Muhammad Ali, check that one out as well, and please stay tuned for future editions of the “Top 5 Notable Wins” series.