Groves not worried about Callum Smith clash on Saturday

WBA Super World Champion George Groves (28-3, 20 KOs) and WBC Diamond titlist Callum Smith (24-0, 17 KOs) performed with great mood and confidence at Tuesday’s public workout ahead of their hotly anticipated Ali Trophy Super Middleweight Final on Friday at the Indoor Sports Hall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.







(Photo credit: World Boxing Super Series)

“I am the form of my life,” said Groves after the classic display of shadow boxing and speedy pad work.

“I am not too fussed about Callum, to be honest, I don’t know how he is feeling. I am concentrating on myself. That’s what works for me, that’s the winning formula. As long as I’m in a good place no one is going to beat me.

“I am number one in the division, proud of it. I am the favourite going into this fight, I was the number one seed when the tournament started. I am going to win, and I am going to win well. We are in a great place.”







‘The Saint’ is not only mentally in a good place, but he is also in a good place when it comes to the location for the final.

“Everything out here has been better than expected, you know, I have never been here before. But the food has been fantastic, the people have been lovely and our accommodation is great.”

Callum Smith also appeared in the same optimistic mood ahead of his first shot at a world title and the unique chance to take home the Muhammad Ali Trophy at 168 lb.

“I’m excited, there is a lot at stake,” said ‘Mundo’. “Win this fight I will have achieved what I always wanted to achieve. I am so close to finally doing it all.”







Smith arrived in Jeddah Friday, a few days earlier than Groves, and it has been easy to adjust to the new surroundings.

“We did the set-up over the weekend and it feels like I am at home. could be anywhere in the world as long as my family is with me. I am good, I woke up this morning as a happy person.”

Wednesday the combatants will meet, exchange words and go head-to-head at the pre-fight press conference.

Fans in the UK can watch Groves vs Smith LIVE on ITV Box Office. Ringwalks for the final will be at 9.00 pm UK time. Registration is open at itvboxoffice.com.

Fans in the U.S. can watch LIVE on DAZN, the global sports streaming platform. To sign up for a one-month free trial, fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

Boxing fans with Visa for Saudi Arabia or situated in the country can buy tickets via sauditickets.sa/en

You can watch the Groves vs Smith pre-fight documentary here: bit.ly/GGvsSprefight