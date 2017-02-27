Video: Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko – Preview & Prediction

IBF heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua (18-0, 18 KOs) is scheduled to defend his title against former world champion Wladimir Klitschko (64-4, 53 KOs) on April 29 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. In addition to Joshua’s IBF title, the vacant WBA super world heavyweight title will also be up for grabs in a showdown that could ultimately be seen as a crossroads fight for both pugilists.





Klitschko was last seen in the ring over a year ago when he dropped his championship against Tyson Fury in November 2015. That was Klitschko’s first professional loss since he was beaten by Lamon Brewster back in 2004. After that loss, Klitschko went on one of the most dominant runs in heavyweight history. Wladimir will be 41 years old when he faces Joshua, and many wonder whether his loss to Fury was a fluke, a sign of old age, or a bad style match-up. The contest against Joshua should provide some answers to those questions.

Joshua captured the IBF title in April of last year when he stopped champion Charles Martin in the second round. He since had two title defenses, stopping Dominic Breazeale in round seven last June, and most recently when he stopped Eric Molina in the third round last December. Wilder has looked extremely promising during his short professional career to date, but he has never truly been tested against an elite level talent to this point. Klitschko will represent the first top rate boxer he has faced.

This edition of Rummy’s Corner provides a brief preview and prediction for the upcoming heavyweight showdown. Can 41 year old Wladimir Klitschko reclaim a portion of the heavyweight championship? Or is the talented young Joshua too much for the aging former champ? Who will emerge victorious in this potentially exciting encounter? To get one man’s worthless opinion on this highly anticipated match-up, please watch and enjoy the video!