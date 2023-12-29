Vergil Ortiz Jr. returns against Fredrick Lawson at 154 on January 6th on DAZN

Vergil Ortiz Jr. showed off his new physique today in preparing for his move up to 154 to take on Fredrick Lawson in the main event in a 12 round fight on January 6th at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Ortiz vs. Lawson will be shown live on DAZN.

Ortiz looked a little soft around the midsection today, and it’s questionable if his body is starting to fill out the way some fighters do when they’ve been sitting inactive for long stretches.

It’s going to be difficult for Ortiz to succeed at 154, as he’d done against limited opposition at 147. They hit harder at 154, and his power won’t be as out of the ordinary in this weight class.

Assuming the 25-year-old Vergil makes it to the ring without needing to pull out due to medical issues, this will be his first fight in 16 months since his ninth round knockout win over Michael McKinson.

Vergil’s last six fights:

– Michael McKinson

– Egidijus Kavaliauskas

– Maurice Hooker

– Samuel Vargas

– Brad Solomon

– Antonio Orozco

Ortiz Jr. has been on the shelf due to rhabdomyolysis and bouts with Covid 19, and hopefully, he won’t have a reoccurrence before his fight with Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs) on January 6th.

The momentum that the Golden Boy fighter Ortiz once had in his career has disappeared due to inactivity, as he’s only fought once in the last two years.

Perhaps that’s a good thing for him because if he had been busy, he likely would have been forced to fight Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis by now. That would have been a tough one. A lot of fans have forgotten about Vergil, so he’s going to have to stay healthy and get busy with his career if he wants to make something happen at junior middleweight.

Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya didn’t say which belt he plans on having Vergil Ortiz Jr. target at 154.

Going after the WBA or WBC would be a good idea, as he could take on Jermell Charlo, who could be vulnerable when he returns to the ring after his loss to Canelo. WBO champion Tim Tszyu is someone that Vergil should avoid right now, as he’s too dangerous.