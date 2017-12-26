Vasyl Lomachenko asks his fans to vote on who he should fight next – then the P-4-P king goes duck hunting!

Vasyl Lomachenko is eager to fight again soon and he is asking his fans to tell him just who his next opponent (challenger is perhaps too strong a word, as in can anyone at 130 to 140 actually “challenge” Lomachenko?) should be. The reigning WBO 130 pound champ who is widely expected to move up to 135 soon, put out an online poll via his twitter page, asking fans to vote on who he should fight next.

The list is as follows:





Miguel Berchelt.

Mikey Garcia

Gervonta Davis

Jorge Linares.

So far, almost 42,000 fight fans have voted (there are still four days of eligible voting left, the poll launched on Dec. 23) and the current results are as follows: 46% want Lomachenko to fight Garcia next, 37% want it to be Davis next, 13% favour Linares, while 4% pick Berchelt.

Who do you fans want to see me fight? If not listed, reply with opponent. — Hi-Tech Lomachenko (@VasylLomachenko) December 23, 2017





As fans know, though, it cannot be Garcia next for Lomachenko as Mikey is fighting Sergey Lipinets for a version of the 140 pound title in February. Linares also has his next fight all set: facing Mercito Gesta as he is on January 27. Linares, an excellent technician, has expressed interest in facing Lomachenko, so maybe, if the reigning WBA and Ring Magazine lightweight champ comes through okay against Gesta, he will indeed fight Lomachenko next; in the spring maybe, if Lomachenko is willing to wait that long for his next outing.

As for fan-pick number-2, Davis, who lost his IBF 130 pound belt on the scales ahead of his last fight, a win in August, he has no next fight announced yet. But does the Floyd Mayweather-promoted star (in the making) want to fight Lomachenko? Does Floyd want him to do so?

Berchelt, the fighter receiving least votes, is a good, solid and tough, tough fighter, but there is less interest in this match-up for Lomachenko. Other fighters, such as the aforementioned Mayweather for example, have put out online fan polls asking who their next foe should be, but they haven’t always paid attention to who the winner was. Lomachenko seems to mean it when he says he’d fight anyone (weight permitting). But it looks like it’s going to be tough getting these sought after opponents in the ring with the southpaw sensation who doesn’t just beat guys, but makes them quit.

In the meantime, Lomachenko has let us all know how he has been spending his time: by doing some duck hunting. Lomachenko posted a picture of himself online, carrying a gun, dressed in fatigues, hunting ducks.





Fans have not been slow on catching on to the none too subtle hint from the world’s best fighter!