Usyk Vs. Joshua III? “I Have No Right To Deny Anthony A Third Fight”

Usually in boxing, when there is a trilogy, it’s a rubber-match, with the two fighters being 1-1 and wanting to settle things once and for all. In the case of reigning heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk, there is nothing to settle between he and former two-time champ Anthony Joshua. Usyk, as we know, twice defeated AJ in convincing, no arguments fashion. Therefore there is no real need, or fan demand, for a third fight between the two.

But Usyk, who spoke with Mail Sport, said that after he defeats Tyson Fury for a second time (which he is sure he will do on December 21), and after Joshua defeats Daniel Dubois (in an IBF title fight on September 21, which Usyk feels will be the case), he will be up for a third fight with the man he is currently 2-0 over.

“I don’t particularly want any rematches, but when we beat Tyson Fury for the second time and when Anthony Joshua beats Daniel Dubois, of course, they will want to do a third fight,” Usyk said.

“From my point of view, I have no right to deny Anthony a third fight because he gave me two incredible fights.

Anthony helped me become even more famous in the world. And if it happens with God’s help, then I am ready for a third fight with Anthony. He has improved a lot psychologically.”

Usyk is sure AJ will beat Dubois when they collide at Wembley – “Of course,” he said regarding if he thinks Joshua will defeat Dubois and win back the IBF belt. “It’s an Olympic champion and a UK champion – Anthony is a different level.”

Usyk has, of course, beaten Dubois by stoppage. Now, while it’s no sure thing Usyk will beat Fury again (for what it’s worth, I think he will repeat his May victory and outpoint Fury a second time, but by a larger margin). While it’s no certainty that AJ will beat Dubois, assuming both men emerge victorious, who do we want to see Usyk and Joshua fight next? Each other?

Not really. Ask a fight fan, and they will likely tell you they’d prefer to see Joshua take on Fury in a massive Battle of Britain, while they would prefer to see Usyk face someone new, who he has not yet faced; maybe a Martin Bakole, or a Joseph Parker, or a Zhilei Zhang.

But a third fight between Usyk and Joshua, while we would watch it, isn’t really at the top of anyone’s hit list. Is it? Joshua may have improved psychologically, but does anyone really think he could ever defeat Usyk?

For now, let’s see who wins on September 21, and let’s see who wins on December 21.