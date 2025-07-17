Usyk vs Dubois Rematch Marred by Oversaturated Pay-Per-View Market

Saturday is chock-full of fights during the afternoon in London (for us in the States) and in America at night. Unfortunately, if a boxing fan wants to see it live (legally), they will have to buy not just one but two pay-per-views. In fact, we’re at the halfway point of the year, and this will be the second time we have 3 PPVs in a 7-day stretch. Five out of the six were on the DAZN platform, with the other being on Amazon this weekend. For all the great matchups the sport has gotten with the entrance of Saudi money, all but one event was on DAZN as part of their subscription.

Oversaturating the product on pay-per-view only takes casual fans and hardcore followers further from the sport. John Einreinhofer and I had a discussion on this week’s episode of The Rope A Dope Podcast about a realistic alternative based on DAZN’s relationship with TNT/HBOMAX for Soccer/Football rights. We can all agree that cards like last Saturday night in New York need to be seen on a larger platform. It should be noted that as this article is being finished on Thursday afternoon, on Wednesday, Turki claimed that in November, no more PPVs and that fans will get The Ring/Riyadh Season events as part of the DAZN subscription. Only to see a DAZN press release the very next day stating there will be “The Ring Pass”, a premium global monthly subscription. It goes on to state, “One simple subscription gives you access to every fight. All Pay-Per-Views Included. WTF?

Exhaling after that rant, so let’s talk about the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. After winning the lineal title over Tyson Fury, Usyk made sure it wasn’t a fluke, hurting Tyson badly in their first meeting by beating him a second time. In route to this rematch, Usyk’s foe Dubois took a ton of right hands from Filip Hrgovic as he walked through the fire to stop him in the 8th round. Daniel backed up that outing with a spectacular knockout of Anthony Joshua in the fall of last year. Dubois has created momentum, and with a bit of luck, he could prove the betting books wrong.

The real question is, can Dubois prove himself worthy in Saturday’s rematch, or was the call of a low blow by the ref the only thing we’ll remember? Well, that and 90,000+ screaming and singing fans soaking in the summer event live from Wembley Stadium. Just like in the first go round, Oleksandr’s jab will be a major key as he outlanded Dubois 52-13 according to CompuBox. Crafty defense mixed with a high rate of punches thrown is another key for Usyk to build on his dominant victory over Daniel back in the summer of 2023.

Dubois will need to start fast, relatively speaking, if he wants to hang with Usyk.

Attacking the body is the only semi-Usyk weakness, so Daniel must bring real pressure early and often, really throughout the first half of the bout. This boxing podcaster believes Daniel’s low blow punch landed on the lower part of the waistline. That said, we can’t just assume Usyk would’ve stayed down if the punch were ruled clean. What we can say is the punch did seem to severely trouble him, and we’ve also seen in other bouts that punches to the body seem to have an effect on Usyk. This by no means is a major criticism of a great fighter in Usyk, as many quality boxers have been hurt or stopped to the body.

Unless Daniel can badly hurt Usyk, this boxing junkie doesn’t see any other path to victory for Dubois. Father time can be brutal, so we won’t know if it rears its ugly head as it pertains to Usyk until the opening bell. From a betting perspective, if you believe in Daniel Dubois, he is a live dog sitting around a +250 up to +320. Usyk by KO is around +111, by Decision +150. Dubois by KO is +480 and +790 by Decision. If you favor Usyk, betting both decision and stoppage gives you more bang for your buck than a moneyline bet at –400.

My Official prediction is Oleksandr Usyk by stoppage.

Side Note: For better or worse, Manny Pacquiao makes his return versus Mario Barrios on Amazon PPV. Although the main event lacks the sure-fire PPV buzz due to Manny being so old, the undercard features entertaining fights like Fundora vs. Tszyu 2 and Cruz vs Fierro 2.

My Picks: Barrios, Tszyu, and Cruz.

