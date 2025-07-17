“$500K Down the Drain?” — Canelo Bets Big, Dubois Finally Stops Crying, Usyk Bored

Daniel “Low Blow” Dubois finally stopped whining about the body shot. Took him a year, but here we are. At Thursday’s press conference, with the same dead stare and empty lines, he responded to Canelo Alvarez publicly slapping down $500,000 on Oleksandr Usyk to beat him—again.

“They can bet all they like. It does not mean s**t to me. He’s going to lose his money.”

Right, because that went brilliantly the last time. Dubois says he’s focused—again. Just like before Usyk cracked him in nine and left him standing there like he forgot why he showed up. But credit where it’s due—at least he’s finally stopped whining about “I knocked Usyk out, it wasn’t a low blow.” That’s progress, I guess. Growth.

Canelo’s Bet: Brutal Honesty in Cash Form

Canelo didn’t try to hide it. He went public, proud, and straight to the point. The Mexican champion—miles away from heavyweight danger—put up $500,000 on Usyk finishing the job.

“Usyk has beaten the best… strong stamina, very technical, and smart. When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them.”

Translation: Dubois isn’t “the best.” He’s not even close. Canelo’s betting like he’s already seen the ending, because let’s face it—he has. So has everyone else.

So… Will He Quit Again?

That’s the only question that matters. Usyk doesn’t need hype. He doesn’t scream into cameras or throw chairs. He just breaks you.

Will Low Blow Dubois finally prove he’s not just another big punch and a soft centre? Or will he turn his back again the moment it gets uncomfortable?

“I’m just focused now, let’s get it on. I know what I’ve got to do, I’m a young lion and I just have to take over and be the man.”

Uh-huh. And all it took was public humiliation, a year of excuses, and 90,000 people waiting to see if he folds again at Wembley.

Odds Say Fold. Wembley Says Prove It.

Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) owns the division. WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, The Ring—all around his waist. He’s the clear favorite, and rightly so. Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs) is walking in with three wins over nobodies and a nickname that still haunts him.

This isn’t a comeback. It’s a last chance.

Canelo’s not betting. He’s laughing. Quietly. With $500K riding on the same ending as last time.

Dubois says he’s changed. Says he’s ready. Says he doesn’t care.

We’ve heard it all before. So here’s the only thing left to ask:

Most Asked Question: Will Dubois quit again?

Let’s just say: the over/under on heart is running low.

Here’s What You’ll Want to Know (Before the Ref’s Counting to Ten Again):



🗓 Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

🏟 Venue: Wembley Stadium, London

🕖 Start Time:

🇬🇧 7:00 p.m. BST

🇺🇸 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

📺 Streaming:

🎟 Tickets: SOLD OUT – 90,000 packed in, half waiting to cheer, the other half waiting to laugh