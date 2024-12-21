Usyk Too Good For Tyson Fury, Wins Clear UD – Boxing Results

Tonight, after 12 engrossing rounds of boxing, Oleksandr Usyk again proved he is just too good for Tyson Fury. This time, despite Fury officially coming in at a significantly heavier weight (he weighed-in fully clothed), Usyk outboxed, out-punched and outclassed Fury.

And this time there was no debate (many fans will say there was no debate about the decision in Usyk’s favour back in May) – as all three judges had it the same: 116-112. Usyk is now 23-0(14). Fury falls to 34-2-1(24). ESB had it the same way exactly at 116-112, or 8 rounds to 4 in favour of Usyk.

Fury vowed to inflict damage and pain on Usyk this time, instead he was beaten the the punch, he was driven backwards, and Fury saw his best shots land with no real effect. Usyk was more aggressive this time, as was Fury. It served to give us a great, high tensity fight. Fury had some good success with his jab, and his body work was noticeable also. But Usyk, who looks to be getting even better at age 37 (38 in January), showed us all his astonishing engine as he closed the show in the later rounds.

Neither man was really hurt or buzzed, but Usyk landed with some stinging shots that sent the sweat flying, while Fury landed some clubbing shots to head and body. But Usyk really is a special, special fighter, and he showed it once again tonight.

Fury turned southpaw at times, he tried to lean on Usyk, and Fury did a good deal of holding. All of it was to no avail. Usyk, who looked like he wanted the KO this time, was continually throwing and landing crisp, sharp shots. There were a couple of close rounds, but there was no doubt about who the winner would be at the end – saving a bad decision or a robbery, that is.

Quite amazingly, promoter of Fury, Frank Warren, said after the fight that he felt his guy won! No way. Usyk was the boss over long periods, and Fury, though he gave it his best shot and was clearly more focused this time around, was clearly beaten. And outboxed.

Daniel Dubois called Usyk out right after the fight, with Usyk saying “no problem,” and with him asking for the fight to be made. So, it could be another rematch for Usyk next time out.

As for Fury, who knows where he goes from here. There will be no trilogy fight between Usyk and Fury. There is absolutely no need for one.