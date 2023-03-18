Usyk on Fury undisputed fight: “The ball is on Greedy belly’s side, points of agreement sent”

IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk just posted on social media that he’s sent his points of agreement to Tyson Fury, and he said that the “clock is ticking” for him to agree to the deal.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) stated that it’s up to “Greedy belly” Fury to accept the deal points for the fight to proceed.

It would seem that Fury’s recent gloating post on social media in which he ridiculed Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk for accepting the 30% offer may have gotten the team rightfully angry and no longer willing to go with that deal. Tyson woke the dogs of war in Usyk with his foolish taunting of him and his promoter.

Fury likely never intended on fighting Usyk on April 29th once he understood that the Saudi money wasn’t there for the fight after he reportedly asked for too much from them.

Usyk had agreed to his side of the deal with the Saudis, but Fury flubbed his side by asking for too much from them, according to Eddie Hearn. When that happened, the chances of the Usyk-Fury fight dropped.

“The points for agreement were sent to Fury’s side. The deadline is set. The clock is ticking. The ball is on #Greedybelly’s side now. We did everything in our power to make it happen

@Tyson_Fury,” said Oleksandr Usyk on Twitter today.

Fury may not have realized what he was doing by trying to make Usyk and his management look bad in the eyes of the world public. Why Fury chose to taunt Usyk and his management this way is hard to understand. Did he not think they had pride?

It’s possible that Fury never wanted the fight with Usyk, so by taunting him for accepting the deal, he hoped he would pull the plug on the fight rather than go through with it.

We bend enough to make this happen, Fury always wanted his way, we allowed it to some point and now let’s see if “Gipsy King” is man enough to take this fight, sorry for us he is not a King, just a gipsy…. https://t.co/S66tsjOs31 — Egis Klimas (@KlimasBoxing) March 18, 2023

If Usyk were the one to pull out of the fight, it would give Fury a free pass to avoid being criticized for ducking him, which, in effect, is what he’s doing by taunting him and his management for agreeing to his offer.

Predictably, Fury will reject the points that Usyk sent to him, and the fight won’t happen.