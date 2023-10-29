Usyk: “Fury, we have a solid contract for Dec. 23! See you in the ring”

Oleksandr Usyk isn’t having any of Frank Warren’s talk. Usyk recently addressed Frank Warren’s cheeky claims that the Tyson Fury fight won’t happen on Dec 23rd. Usyk’s reply? “Uncle Frank’s got some sneaky tricks up his sleeve, but guess what? We’ve got a solid contract that locks the fight on Dec 23rd. Fury can take all the breaks he wants after relinquishing his title. Tyson, we have a date on Dec 23rd. Can’t wait to see you in the ring. Mwah!” Ahem, he ended with, “I love you” just to sprinkle some sass. Thanks for that @BoxingKingMedia.

And when it comes to Eddie Hearn, Usyk has some thoughts. Addressing Hearn’s recent comments about wanting Anthony Joshua to fight Francis Ngannou and his bold claim that AJ would knock out Fury in just six rounds, Usyk commented, “Seeing Ngannou’s performance, he’s got a real shot in the heavyweight division. Eddie, you talk too much, sometimes silence is golden.”

Now, let’s rewind to what spurred all this noise. Tyson Fury, the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion (34-0-1, 24 KOs), faced an exciting challenge from MMA sensation Francis Ngannou (0-1) in a ten-round non-title fight yesterday at the majestic Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Not one to go down easily, “The Gypsy King” ended up with a minor cut on his forehead by the end of round two. But the real shocker came in round three when Ngannou sent Fury crashing to the canvas with a powerful left hook.

However, the fight was far from over. By the fourth round, Fury was getting his rhythm back, using his technical skills to counter Ngannou. Those following rounds were a sight to behold, with Fury’s jab being his saving grace. Despite Ngannou having the upper hand in round eight’s exchanges, Fury leaned on his trusty jab in the ninth and tenth rounds, eventually securing a victory by split decision. The scores: 95-94 in Ngannou’s favor, but 96-93 and 95-94 going for Fury.

Frank Warren said after the fight that the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk bout slated for December 23rd is suddenly not happening on that date. Before you get all riled up and start drafting your fiercest tweets, there’s more.

Usyk, the man with nerves of steel and not one to back down, isn’t having any of this rescheduling business. He’s making it clear, loud and proud: he demands Fury to honor their original agreement and fight on the contracted date.

We’ve got Frank Warren, in one corner, hinting at a date shift, which surely had some solid reasoning behind it. Maybe logistics, maybe some behind-the-scenes stuff we aren’t privy to. Some insiders are even insinuating that maybe, just maybe, Fury’s recent trip to the canvas had a little more impact than we thought. Did the Gypsy King taste the floor a tad too hard? Is this why there’s hesitancy to face a powerhouse like Usyk so soon? Oh, the intrigue!

In the other corner, there’s Oleksandr Usyk, who is like, “Hold up, I’ve got plans, and they include knocking someone out on December 23rd.”

This unexpected twist is giving the boxing community some serious things to talk about. Is it a strategy on Usyk’s part, or is he just standing his ground for what was initially agreed upon? Either way, he’s making some noise, and we’re all here, ears perked up, waiting for the next chapter in this thrilling saga..