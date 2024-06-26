Unfair Bias Against Tank Davis in Potential Lomachenko Fight

The boxing world is looking forward to the possible unification clash between superstar WBA lightweight champion Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and IBF champion Vasily Lomachenko, which will go down later this year. Unfortunately, there is bias against Tank Davis, with fans over the age difference between him and 36-year-old Lomachenko.

I recognize that fans might have an axe to grind and stubbornly don’t want to give Tank the love he deserves if he emerges the winner against Lomachenko. But fans have got to put aside their bias and petty dislikes and respect Tank if and when he beats Lomachenko without dismissing the victory because of Loma’s age.

Fans must be fair, even if it hurts because of their blind dislike for the talented Baltimore native.

Preemptive Discrediting is Unfair

Fans are already downgrading a potential win for Tank over Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) before it’s even happened. The fans look at the former three-division world champion Lomachenko’s age with him nearing 37, suggesting that a victory for Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) won’t mean as much because Loma is almost a fossil.

Fans preemptively discredit Tank, negating his win over Lomachenko before he’s even accomplished it. This is flat-out wrong. Tank should get full 100% credit if he wins because beating the two-time Olympic gold medalist would mean a lot.

Despite his advancing age, Lomachenko is not an over-the-hill fighter and is still very much in his prime. He showed that in his last two fights against George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney, beating the former and deserving a victory against the latter.

Lomachenko is still skilled and capable of outboxing Tank Davis if he doesn’t get caught by him at some point in the fight. Fans discrediting a possible victory doesn’t help Tank or Lomachenko.

Tank is a fantastic fighter with outstanding ability, as he’s shown over the years, winning titles in three weight classes and risking to be a PPV star in only 11 years. It’s unfair to Tank for his possible win over Lomachenko not to receive full praise by fans or to minimize for whatever reason.