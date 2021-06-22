Unbeaten Heavyweight Hope Michael Polite Coffie To Face Gerald Washington Next

nbeaten heavyweight prospect Michael Polite Coffie, who is already 35 years of age but looks and fights like a much younger man, will return to action on July 31st when he will face former WBC heavyweight title challenger Gerald Washington on FOX. Coffie, 12-0(9) is coming off a very impressive third round stoppage win over Darmani Rock, who he crushed in style back in January.

Coffie is a big guy at 6’5,” to Washington’s 6’6” and he is an extremely hard worker in the gym. A pro since November of 2017, Coffie of Brooklyn has caught the eye of many fans. Washington, 20-4-1(13) is coming off a stoppage loss to former IBF heavyweight champ “Prince” Charles Martin, the 39 year old being stopped in February of last year. Washington has won just two of his last six, his most recent victory coming against Robert Helenius, who he KO’d in July of 2019.

Washington was once a top contender but he has been beaten almost every time he has stepped up, the Helenius win, and before that, in 2016, a win over “Fast” Eddie Chambers being the exceptions. Washington can punch and he is always game but Coffie has to be looked at as a big, big favourite to get the win next month.

It could be lively while it lasts, and it is to be hoped Washington has been training in the gym in the time he has been out of the ring (17 months come the fight with Coffie), but another Coffie KO or stoppage win seems quite likely. Coffie wants to stay busy and it’s great to see him back. Washington is actually one of the guys Coffie called out after he had done away with the previously unbeaten Rock in his biggest win to date.

Again, Coffie, at age 35, doesn’t figure to have too much time to spare before he goes for what he hopes will be a shot at a world title, but if a person never knew Coffie’s age when watching him fight, they would not be worrying about anything. Some fighters mature late and Coffie may well be one of them.