Deontay Wilder already shredded for Tyson Fury fight with 1 month away

Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder is already looking as shredded as a shredded like a julienne salad with one month to go before he seeks revenge against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on July 24th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a video clip of the former WBC champion Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) posted on social media on Monday, he looks totally ripped already in his preparation to snatch his title back to right the wrongs from his last fight with Fury.

When you look at Wilder’s current physique and compare it to Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs), who is still sporting a sizable paunch and rolls of fat, it shows you how seriously Deontay is taking this fight.

What happened to Fury’s bulk?

Fury has got a lot of catching up to do in the next month to get his physique in the kind of condition that Wilder is in right now. So obviously, it’s not going to happen.

Fury won’t be able to get in the shape he was in last year when he bulked up to 273 lbs and resembled an offensive lineman in the NFL. The way Fury’s physique looks now, it’s atrophied, and he’s carrying more belly fat.

All the muscle that Fury had last year has disappeared, and it’s going to return by the time he steps inside the ring on July 24th. Fury’s atrophied muscles make him look older, less athletic, and not the same guy.

Deontay has the edge in this fight, and you have to consider him as having an excellent chance of beating Fury to rip away his WBC title from his clutches.

Fury is a good example of what happens to a fighter after they accomplish something big. He clearly slacked off with his training and maybe ate a little too much and celebrated his victory over Wilder from last year a little too long.

Wilder has improved his game

“I seen a couple of clips with him working on his feints, working on his jabs,” said Caleb Plant to Fighthype about Deontay Wilder. “It’s not as if Deontay didn’t have any boxing skills before, but it seems like he’s trying to sharpen up and add to that.

“That’s what we’re looking for,” said Plant when asked if Deontay Wilder is looking to right the wrongs and bring his WBC title back to PBC.

“I’m going to roll with my fellow countryman Deontay. He’s been rocking with me for a while, and he’s down the street in Alabama. It’s a great fight for boxing, and I’m excited to see what happens.

“Deontay has been in the sport a long time; he knows what he needs to do,” said Plant. “He has a great team around him as well.

“He just needs to lock in and cancel out all the noise and go in there and do what he needs to do. I’m a huge fan of Tyson [Fury] as well, but Deontay knows what he’s got to do,” said Plant.