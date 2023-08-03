Chisora vs Washington On August 12 Joshua-Whyte Card – Who Wins?

The August 12th card at The O2 in London, that will be headlined by Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte’s rematch, will be a night of the heavyweights. With Filip Hrgovic-Demsey McKean serving as the co-feature, fans can now also look forward to a clash of veterans, as Derek Chisora will face Gerald Washington in what could turn out to be a fun fight.

It’s been announced how Chisora, aged 39 and currently sporting a 33-13(23) record, will indeed rumble with Washington, aged 41 and currently sporting a 20-5-1(13) ledger. Washington, who is trained by Malik Scott, has won just two of his last seven and he is coming off a stoppage loss to Ali Eren Demirezen, who stopped him back in January of 2022.

Chisora is coming off that painfully one-sided trilogy fight defeat at the hands of Tyson Fury, the needless affair having taken place in December of last year. Now, with the two vets going at it against each other, fans are asking, who has the most left?

Fans have long since stopped calling for Chisora’s retirement from the sport. The immensely likeable and crowd-pleasing warhorse has been in too many tough, gruelling and damaging battles to recall (and we all hope that when he finally does call it quits, Chisora will be in good enough shape to be able to remember his ring exploits) – and now, here he goes again. Chisora seems determined to fight on for as long as he possibly can, for as long as he has someone willing to promote him and for as long as he can get paid. It’s impossible not to root for Chisora, as it is so hard not to worry about his long-term health.

Casting the concerns aside for the time being, it’s entirely possible the Chisora-Washington fight will be a fun fight, an entertaining scrap. Washington badly needs a win and he could be dangerous, and we all know Washington can bang. It does seem a long time ago now (probably because it was a long time ago) when Washington was beating Eddie Chambers and later Robert Helenius. Washington has of course also been in the ring with Deontay Wilder and “Prince” Charles Martin.

So, who does have the most left out of these two? Washington has had way less fights and is therefore presumably the fresher man. That said, Chisora, when he fights at a certain level, almost always finds a way to win.

Whoever wins this one will soldier on for the foreseeable future. Heck, even the loser of this fight may well carry on fighting.