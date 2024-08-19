Tyson vs. Paul: “You’ve Got A YouTuber Fighting The Greatest Fighter That Ever Lived”

As fans may be aware, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul came face-to-face again last night in New York, to further hype up their rescheduled bout. The fight should have happened back in July, but Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up and he was advised to pull out, which he did. Now “feeling great” and “ready,” 58 year old Tyson was very much the fan fave at last night’s presser.

Tyson, who seemed to be going through the motions in a bit of muscle-memory pre-fight pushing and shoving, with Tyson appearing to be almost laughing as he put hands on Paul, shot down those people who question him fighting at his advanced age.

“I’m doing this because I can,” Tyson said. “You’ve got a YouTuber fighting the greatest fighter that ever lived.”

Tyson seems to have regained a portion of the swagger and the braggadocio of his prime time. Paul again seems happy to play the bad guy, with the 27 year old riling up the crowd by saying how New York is “just like Mike Tyson – you were great 20 years ago.”

Tyson was actually way past his best 20 years ago, with the last impressive Tyson performance coming way back in 2003, this his quick wipe out of Clifford Etienne. Paul then teased Tyson by asking him, “[does] your tummy still hurt?” Paul says he will “end” Tyson on November 15th. Tyson says he will knock Paul out.

The fans are firmly on the side of the former heavyweight champ.

The rematch between female stars, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which was also postponed in July, will go ahead on the card that will be staged at The Dallas Cowboys stadium, this the real fight of the night. The card will go out on Netflix, and Tyson-Paul will be classed as an official bout, though the two men will box eight two-minute rounds, with heavier gloves to be worn.

Tyson does seem to be in good physical shape for a man of his age.