Chavez Vs. Mayweather on September 16 in Las Vegas?

A Dream Fight between all-time greats, Julio Cesar Chavez and Floyd “Money” Mayweather ranks highly in the minds of many fight fans. Either at 130, 135, or at 140 pounds, this one would have been super-special, and fans have differing opinions on who would have won and how. Now, we could, maybe, see some sort of a ring encounter between the two former multi-weight champions later on this year.

Chavez posted on social media a mock fight poster advertising a fight between himself and Mayweather, with the words: “Chavez Mayweather, 16 September, Las Vegas” attached.

It could prove to be nothing but a bit of fun on Chavez’s part, or maybe the two legends will indeed box an exhibition bout in September. Mayweather boxes a rematch exhibition bout with John Gotti III this Saturday night in Mexico, and Mayweather seems set to keep on riding the lucrative exhibition money train for as long as he can do so. Chavez has boxed a few exhibitions himself since retiring, Chavez going in with Jorge Arce and, more recently, Hector Camacho Junior, this back in 2021.

At age 62, Chavez is some 15 years older than Mayweather, but Chavez has kept himself in decent shape. But would fans watch, pay to watch, if Chavez and Mayweather did engage in an exhibition bout? Maybe. Nostalgia sells, that we know.

Let’s see what happens in the Mayweather-Gotti III affair on Saturday, and if a Mayweather-Chavez bout is officially announced on the night.

Now, back to the subject of a Dream Fight between Chavez and Mayweather. Had a peak Chavez, say the man who defeated Meldrick Taylor in an absolute classic at 140 pounds, fought the Mayweather from his brilliant winning fight with Arturo Gatti at 140, who would have won and how? It’s very much down to opinion, but what we can all agree on is the fact that this fight would have been truly incredible.

But what can Chavez do today, even in exhibition form?

…