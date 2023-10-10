Tyson Fury’s Riyadh Rumble USA PPV Price Revealed!

October 28: Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou Saudi Arabia Heavyweight Extravaganza to Stream LIVE on ESPN+ PPV – Priced at $79.99 across all distributors, it also will be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.

The much-awaited price tag for Tyson Fury’s explosive showdown in Riyadh has been unveiled. Grab your wallets (and maybe your buddy’s too) because the clash is set to stream live on Top Rank ESPN+ PPV, and it comes with a price tag of $79.99! While some might think it’s a bit steep, remember, moments like these are rare, like catching a glimpse of a comet or snagging the last doughnut at work.

Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury, the reigning WBC & lineal heavyweight champ, is ready to throw down with MMA’s heavyweight sensation, Francis Ngannou on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This spectacle, brought to you by the fine folks at Queensberry Promotions, Top Rank, and GIMIK Fight Promotions, will light up your screens live on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, starting 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. You can grab this action-packed event for $79.99. Split it with your mates, make it a party!

The strong undercard is a straight-up all-heavyweight bonanza:

Wardley vs. Adeleye: Remember that movie scene where everything goes nuts at a posh event? That was Wardley and Adeleye at the presser last month. Now, they’ll settle their beef in a 12-round fight

Joseph Parker vs. Simon Kean: Parker’s bringing his experience and a few tricks he might’ve learned from training buddy, Fury. Kean is looking to add another KO to his impressive record. Sparks will fly!

Makhmudov vs. Wright: Makhmudov, Montreal’s mountain of a man, takes on the always-game Wright, stepping in for the injured Smakici. Expect fireworks.

Moses Itauma: Britain’s teen sensation makes his appearance. At 18, this lad’s already turning heads, and he’s ready to show why in a six-rounder.