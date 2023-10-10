Marlon Tapales’ Manager Gibbons: “Tapales Will Beat Inoue In Japan”

Two-belt super-bantamweight champ Marlon Tapales will be a pretty big underdog when he climbs into the ring with rival two-belt 122 pound champ Naoya Inoue later this year (the fight a possible go for December 26, in Japan). But don’t tell the Filipino warrior or his team. Tapales, who has already been training for the fight for some time, will not be at all overawed by fighting in Japan, as the 31 year old southpaw has boxed there before – four times in total, with the current WBA and IBF champ winning all four.

Speaking ahead of his big fight with “The Monster,” Tapales, 37-3(18) says he will reverse things on fight night and become Inoue’s “worst nightmare.”

“I will be the Japanese monster’s biggest nightmare this coming December in his hometown,” Tapales said as quoited by GMA News. “[I’m] so glad my everyday training always goes smoothly. My condition looks good, as well as my stamina, durability, punching power, and quickness. So by December during fight night, I will be better than ever. I will be ready to be Inoue’s worst nightmare.”

Sean Gibbons, a key member of Tapales’ team who has also worked for many years with living legend Manny Pacquiao, pointed out the success rate his fighter has had whilst boxing in Japan.

“Marlon is known for his never give up attitude despite the tall odds. He fights in any given situation, adjusts, and never fears. He will be coming for The Monster,” Gibbons said. “Marlon has been in Japan four times in his career, he is also 4-0, and he’s going to be 5-0 in Japan when he beats Inoue.”

Bold words from Gibbons. But it should be pointed out that, although Tapales is 4-0 in Japan, he did not face what could be referred to as elite opposition when boxing in Japan, certainly not fighters on Inoue’s level. But then who IS on Inoue’s level? For many people, Inoue, 25-0(22) and a four-weight champion who is looking to unify a second weight division with a win over Tapales, is the P-4-P best today. Make no mistake, this will be the toughest, most dangerous fight of Tapales’ career. But we have a proud champion here, one who is willing to give his all in order to pull off the upset.

Inoue, as well as being so great, is also great entertainment, his fights always well worth tuning in for. Tapales can bang, he is tough and determined, and he insists he will not be fazed come fight night. But what can Tapales bring to the fight that Inoue has not seen before?