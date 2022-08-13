Eubank Vs. Benn “Legacy Fight” Sells Out In 47 Minutes!

The respective promoters of the October 8 clash between Chris Eubank Junior and Conor Benn said they could have easily made this one a huge stadium fight, had they waited until next summer. It seems this was not hype but reality. Reports inform us how the “Next Generation,” or “Legacy Fight” that will take place at The O2 in London has sold out – this in just 47 minutes.

Tickets for the fight went on sale this morning in the UK, and after way less than an hour they had all been snapped up. Considering the prices – £1,250 for VIP, £500 for ringside, £40 for a cheap seat – this is quite something. This fight, with its name value and its nostalgia trip, was always going to be big, yet such a quick sell-out was not exactly anticipated by all. The fight, a DAZN PPV offering, is expected to do good numbers as far as home buys go, too.

But now that the hype has done its job, and now that the fans are well and truly in for the fight, will it deliver on the night? Both guys had plenty to say at yesterday’s presser, with Eubank going as far as to say that he is “finished” if he loses to Benn. Benn has vowed to not only beat Eubank, but to knock him out. Eubank – who must boil down to 157 pounds and must not weigh any higher than 162 on the day of the fight due to the rehydration clause – admits it will hurt making the weight, stating that he will be “60 percent” on the night. This, however, will be enough, Eubank says.

Benn must go up 10 pounds, which is a pretty big leap, and fans are wondering which fighter will be worse off on the night – the guy who had to struggle to get down, or the guy who had to adjust his training regime so as to add on weight. This is the big question surrounding this fight. It’s intriguing, it’s got everyone talking (in the UK at least) and it’s a smash hit.

Eubank Vs. Benn “The Next Generation,” who are YOU picking?