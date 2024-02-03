WATCH LIVE – NEW DATE: Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk on May 18th in Saudi Arabia

The MMA Hour LIVE Special Edition! Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, and Turki Alalshikh

Circle the date (again), folks, because May 18 is shaping up to be quite the spectacle in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the Fury vs. Usyk brawl. And get this: if Fury or Usyk even think about bailing on this date, they’re saying goodbye to a cool $10 million from their purse. Talk about an expensive “Sorry, can’t make it”!

Stepping into the spotlight is H.E. Turki Alalshikh, who’s far from your typical adviser. This guy’s the brains behind the Fury vs. Usyk brawl, revealing all the details on a “special” episode of The MMA Hour with Fury and Usyk in tow.

The initial fight was all set for February 17, until Fury hit us with a twist – a nasty training cut. Then the internet lost its mind over a video leak showing Fury’s sparring session turning into an elbow extravaganza.

For a hot minute, it looked like Usyk might just go with the flow and face Filip Hrgovic instead. But Alalshikh wasn’t having it, announcing a rescheduled mega-event complete with a refund promise for tickets.

Oh, dry those tears, boxing fans, because the conspiracy theorists among you were having a field day, weren’t they? Whispering in dark corners of the internet that Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King himself, was just putting on a grand performance, faking an injury to dodge the fight. Because, of course, a world-class boxer who gets punched in the face for a living would totally fake an injury for the fun of it, right? Because no true athlete has ever faced an unexpected injury during training, especially not in a sport as gentle as boxing. The very idea that Fury might have actually been hurt? Preposterous!

And now, with the rescheduled grand event on May 18 in Riyadh, I bet those same fans are eating their words, served with a side of humble pie. Because nothing says “I was wrong” quite like a rescheduled fight with a $10 million penalty for playing hooky hanging over it. Fury, faking an injury? As if he would risk missing out on the spectacle and the payday of the year. Now, let’s all eagerly await the showdown, with tissues at the ready for any disbelievers left sniffling in disbelief.