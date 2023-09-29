Tyson Fury Vs. Oleksandr Usyk Fight ON! The Fight Is Signed

In what can only be described as great news, it’s been reported by multiple news outlets that the heavyweight unification clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is ON! It’s a done deal, the two rival champions having put pen to paper, signing on for the four-belt showdown.

With contracts signed by both – this just four weeks before reigning WBC heavyweight champ Fury faces MMA star Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia – the unification clash will happen on either December 23, in Saudi Arabia, or in January, in Saudi Arabia.

This, then, is a case of better late than never. Fans know all about the way the two champions were unable, for whatever reason or reasons, to make a deal (you either blamed Fury, or you blamed Usyk) – but now, pretty much out of the blue (although there had been rumours circulating that the fight had been “agreed”) we have the fight to look forward to.

Fury, unbeaten and seen by many as the best big man in the planet, against Usyk, unbeaten, holder of the WBA/IBF/WBO belts and seen by many as the best heavyweight boxer on the planet, going against each other, for all the marbles.

We fans are excited, as is Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren:

“Delighted to finally get this fight signed,” Warren said today. “This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport. The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century. I look forward to Tyson reclaiming the three belts that he never lost in the ring.”

Let’s all now hope nothing goes wrong, and the fight goes ahead as planned, either in December (in what would be a great Christmas present for all fight fans) or in January.

We don’t know what would happen if Ngannou managed by some miracle to pull off the upset over Fury on October 28! One miracle is enough, and the fact that Fury-Usyk is at last done may seem like a piece of divine intervention to some.