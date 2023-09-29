Fury vs. Usyk: The Undisputed Heavyweight Showdown Set for Late December or January!

According to the scoop by Mike Coppinger, the bombshell has been dropped! Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have inked the contracts, setting the stage for an undisputed heavyweight championship fight, and guess where it’s all going down? Saudi Arabia! A congregation of boxing sources has brought this revelation to ESPN.

The fight? It’s likely to take place on December 23, but don’t etch that in stone just yet; there’s talk of a January showdown as well. Now, this ain’t Fury’s first rodeo in the sandy arenas of Saudi Arabia. Before he clashes with Usyk, he’s scheduled to fight Francis Ngannou on October 28. If I were Ngannou, I’d be wondering if Fury is just warming up with him for the big fight with Usyk.

Usyk with his impeccable technique and Fury with his unpredictable style—it’s a mix that’s bound to be a great fight!