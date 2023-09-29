Canelo Alvarez, Jermell Charlo “Commission” Weigh-In Done: Both Men Weigh The Same At 167.4 Pounds

The boxing world is buzzing right now due to the almost completely out of the blue news that the long-awaited heavyweight unification showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk has been signed. But, in case anyone has forgotten, we have a big “Undisputed Vs. Undisputed” fight taking place tomorrow night in Las Vegas, between Mexican star Canelo Alvarez and 154 pound champ Jermell Charlo.

And, ahead of what could turn out to be a great one, the two champions have completed their commission weigh-in, which was conducted behind closed doors, the official weigh-in to come later today – Dan Rafael reports. Both men looked in great shape and though there is a good deal of difference in height between the two, Charlo being the taller man, the two warriors tipped-in at the exact same weight: this being 167.4 pounds apiece.

This is of course the highest Charlo has ever weighed during his pro career, what with him having moved up not one but two weight divisions to challenge unified super middleweight king Canelo. Some people may have been expecting Charlo to weigh a few pounds less than he did, but here he is, less than a pound under the 168 pound limit. How well Charlo, 35-1-1(19) is able to carry the excess weight on fight night remains one of the biggest question marks attached to tomorrow’s fight.

Charlo, with his speed, if he has retained it at the heavier weight, could give Canelo some real problems, in the earlier rounds especially, what with Canelo, 59-2-2(39) being something of a slow starter. Both men are the same age at 33, and neither man can afford a loss, Canelo especially. Charlo, if he did lose, could always drop back down to 154, but for Canelo, a third defeat would be very bad news.

When tomorrow’s fight was first announced, there was a good deal of disappointment from fans, who felt Charlo was just too small to fight Canelo (and some fans still feel the two-weight jump will be too much for Charlo). Now, we have a fight that has genuine intrigue.

The two men will make their ‘official’, official trip to the scale this afternoon in Vegas. It would be surprising if either guy scaled anything significantly different then.