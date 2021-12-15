Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte WON’T have rematch clause for mid-March fight in Cardiff

Promoter Frank Warren states that they won’t have a rematch clause for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in his ordered title defense against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in mid-March in at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Warren says he doesn’t think a rematch clause is necessary. As such, Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) will defend his WBC title against Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) and the winner will face the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk victor for the undisputed championship in 2022.

None of this is official yet, but this is what they’re looking at now for the Fury vs. Whyte fight. Ideally, Fury would like to face IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) next, but Joshua has activated his rematch clause to force the rematch.

A step aside deal for Joshua doesn’t seem likely now, particularly given the World Boxing Council ordering Fury to defend against his WBC mandatory Whyte next. It would have to be a step aside deal for both Joshua and Whyte for it to work

Step aside not practical

“We need to know what it is [purse split] and once we know what it is, that’s what we are towards,” said Fury’s promoter Frank Warren to TalkSport Boxing on the Fury vs. Whyte fight. “Unless Dillian Whyte and Joshua step aside, that’s where we are.

“If they were both to step aside, that’s great, but it’s getting a bit messy. I think it’s getting to the stage where let’s just get on with the contractual commitment and obligations out of the way.

“That leaves us in the position where the winners [Joshua vs. Usyk 2 and Fury vs. Whyte] can fight each other. Now, I believe if the fight happens with Dillian, Tyson will be the victor, and I hope I’m wrong, I think Usyk will be Joshua.

“I hope Joshua wins because if he does, that sets up the fight that we all would like to see. The fight I would like to see at the moment is Usyk in with Tyson.

“There’s nothing to negotiate at the moment because we need to know what that percentage is going to be, and as soon as we get it, the quicker we can get down to the nitty-gritty,” said Warren about the purse split for Fury vs. Whyte.

It won’t take long for Fury – Whyte & Joshua – Usyk to meet in their respective bouts in the first quarter of 2022. Once they get those fights over with, we’ll see the winners battle in the second half of next year.

Fury vs. Whyte in Cardiff in mid-March

“It won’t be in February if it is on. Hopefully, we can get it on and it’ll be sometime in mid-March onwards. You got to be realistic and look at the time of the year.

“Of course, it’s [Fury vs. Whyte] is a stadium fight, but to put it in any stadium that doesn’t have a roof. Unfortunately, none of them have roofs other than Cardiff. Cardiff would look to be the favorite.

“I got a feeling it will happen, I really do,” said Warren when asked if we’ll see an undisputed heavyweight clash in 2022. “The business will call for it. It just didn’t happen because of the arbitration.

“It just didn’t happen. Get these rematch obligations out of the way. The winners are the winners. Our man [Fury] will fight the winner of the other fight [Joshua vs. Usyk 2].

“I want to see Joshua win, but I don’t think he will because Usyk has got his number. But even if it’s Usyk vs. Tyson, it’s a massive fight. It’s a big fight here.

“No, we’ll just get it on. I don’t think we need a rematch,” said Warren when asked if there will be a rematch clause for the Fury-Whyte fight.