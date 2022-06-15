Tyson Fury Says He Will Give Piers Morgan A Million Pounds If He Fights Again!

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury told Piers Morgan Uncensored he was truly retired from boxing but his wife still does not believe he is done. He also promised to give the Talk TV Host £1 million if he ever returns to the ring.

The last time he was on Piers Morgan Uncensored he vowed to walk away from the sport. This evening, Piers challenged him on reports he was due to make a U-turn. He replied: “No, I still mean it, Piers. I am not going to be fighting anymore professional fights. I’m finished.”

The boxing legend admitted that the price tag he’s given for his return would be half a billion – meaning it would be too high to meet. And he vowed to give Piers and his wife Paris a million pounds if he goes back on his word and fights again.

Asked whether he would be tempted to come back for unfinished business with Anthony Joshua, he said: “No, you know, I don’t care who wins the fight. I wish them both all the luck in the world. And then I told you I was done seven weeks ago. And then there’s some talk me having some exhibition fights, but to be honest with you, I can’t see that coming off either. I’ve got no interest in fighting anymore… enough is enough for me. ”

He explained: “I put a ridiculous number on today. I said I’ll come back for half a billy, half a billion pounds. That’s 500 million. If that’s not ridiculous… I don’t know what is!”

Asked what he would do if that figure was ever on the table, he said: “When that number is on the table, I would definitely look at it. Half a billy is half a billy.”

His wife Paris said she was sceptical over his promise to finally walk away. She said: “After his first fight with [Deontay] Wilder, I begged him not to fight again. And then he obviously fought on and he had the trilogy and then he’s fought again just the other day in Wembley. And he says he’s definitely quitting and he’s definitely finishing on top but there’s just still a glint in his eyes that I see. I just don’t know, I’d like him to retire. Everybody in his family, we’re all happy with everything he’s done, and he’s just done amazing. But I just don’t know there’s something in the back of my mind that thinks Tyson is still itching for certain fights. He tells me no and I would like to believe it. I’m just not quite there. I think I’m with the rest of the public thinking it!”

Piers added: “This is why I wanted you in this interview because the wives always know. Tyson, if it was just me and you, I’d be taking all this at face value but the woman you love, who you live with, who knows you better than any other person and she thinks there’s unfinished business.”

Paris said she didn’t want him to fight again for any amount of money. She added: “But when have you ever done what I want you to do? He always does what he wants to do. He will only do what he wants to do, whether it pleases me, him or everybody.”

Tyson went on: “Tyson Fury and fighting are finished. The money is not tempting to me to be fair…” But he later added: “I was out the ring for three years… so never say never.”

Paris retorted: “But there’s something still calling you out there because every day you will saying ‘I want to do exhibitions… And you train every day like a crazy Trojan… But there’s still something calling you there and I just wonder, you never know, but I hope you retire and I hope it stays that way. But it’s one of them [things] we’ll wait and see.”

Piers said: “How about if you do fight again, you give me a million pounds?’ Tyson replied: “If I am getting half a billion for my fight it won’t matter will it. Yep, 100%.”

Speaking about his relationship with his wife, he said Paris had “been his first love and only love, as in a person. But I have had a really vicious love affair with boxing, on and off my whole life.”

Paris also went on to deny on-going rumours that she was pregnant again. She also revealed Tyson had been offered recording contracts due to his love of singing and she laughed saying “he can’t really sing”. The boxer admitted he would be meeting up with American Pie singer Don McLean next week and they were bound to sing renditions of his favourite anthem together.

He also went to speak about ‘sports washing’ and whether he would fight in Saudi Arabia. He admitted: “How can anyone say anything about a sports deal?… if it’s the Government who’s doing oil and gas deals is fine. If sports star making a fortune is bad!”

The boxer also commented on the recent viral video of boxer Julius Francis of knocking out a nightclub goer. He said it showed people they shouldn’t be cheeky and get into a person’s face and he supported the former boxer.

Piers Morgan Uncensored, TalkTV, 8pm Monday – Friday (Sky 526, Virgin Media 627, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 and Sky Glass 508) and live and on demand on the TalkTV app and at Talk.TV