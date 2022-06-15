Berlanga being fined & suspended by NYSAC for attempted bite of Alexis Angulo

Super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga (20-0, 16 KOs) is facing a suspension and a fine by as early as this Friday from the New York State Athletic Commission for his attempted bite in the seventh round of his contest against Alexis Angulo (27-3, 23 KOs) last weekend at Madison Square Garden in New York.

According to Mike Coppinger of ESPN, the suspension of the Top Rank promoted Berlanga could take place this Friday. Just how long the suspension will be is still unknown at this time.

#6 WBO Berlanga defeated the 38-year-old Angulo, but it was a questionable 10-round unanimous decision win that many boxing fans didn’t agree with.

It appeared that Berlanga was frustrated by Angulo taking the fight to him and out-slugging him virtually the entire bout.

In the seventh round, Berlanga attempted to bite Angulo on the neck. It was not a good round for Berlanga, as he was getting worked out over by his b-side opponent.

“Edgar Berlanga is being fined and suspended by the New York State Athletic Commission after he attempted to bite Alexis Angulo on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. Berlanga said it was retaliation for repeated elbows and apologized after the victory,” said Mike Coppinger of ESPN. “A member of the New York State Athletic Commission, who requested anonymity to speak on the matter…An official decision on the particulars of the discipline is expected by Friday.”

This was Berlanga’s fourth consecutive opponent that he’s failed to shine against, and he’s no longer knocking out his foes after beginning his career with 16 straight first-round knockouts.

Despite Berlanga’s last four opponents being supposed to be gimmes, he struggled with each of them. He’s not progressing as a fighter, and some fans believe Top Rank are wasting their time with him.

“I definitely thought Edgar won the fight. I didn’t think it was that far apart,” said coach Andre Rozier to Fighthype about his belief that Berlanga deserved the victory over Angulo.

“He did work well inside, but Edgar definitely won the fight. I know it’s not Jesse Hart. He shouldn’t be boxing Jesse Hart next,” said Rozier when asked who Berlanga should fight next.

“Let him learn those things he needs to learn. Remember, in those 16 first-round knockouts; there was no learning time. Now, he’s getting a chance to learn.

“I’m hoping he’s paying attention to his lessons and watching what he does. Focus is very important. The only thing I see giving him a problem is his focus. Once he focuses on things and studies his craft, you’ll see a much improved Edgar Berlanga.

“David [Benavidez] is well ahead [of Berlanga], and he’s a two-time world champion,” said Rozier when asked if the comparisons between Berlanga and former two-time WBC 168-lb champion Benavidez should stop.

“His [Benavidez] schedule is a little ahead. I don’t care. They’re the same age. It doesn’t matter. Everyone learns at their own time and at their own pace. So, I would say the comparisons need to stop,” said Rozier.