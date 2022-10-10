Tyson Fury says fourth fight with Deontay Wilder is possible

Tyson Fury says he could fight Deontay Wilder a fourth time if he becomes his WBC mandatory challenger and if his undisputed clash against Oleksandr Usyk falls through.

It’s unclear whether Wilder is interested in facing Fury a fourth time because he’s mentioned wanting to challenge Usyk for his IBF, WBA & WBO titles. It’s fair to say that Wilder would prefer the Usyk fight over Fury if it were up to him.

To become Fury’s WBC mandatory, Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) will need to defeat Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) this Saturday, October 15th, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. That won’t be easy for Wilder.

Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) has already made it clear that he wants to fight Fury in early 2023. The only way that fight doesn’t happen is if one of the two champions gets injured or the negotiations stall out like the recent Fury vs. Anthony Joshua talks.

“Deontay Wilder took me to f*****g court to get the fight. Then this other big sausage [Anthony Joshua], he’s had a contract and didn’t sign it. One man risked losing millions to make the fight, and one man’s running from millions. Different men,” said Tyson Fury to Secondsout.

“Don’t write a fourth fight off with me and Deontay Wilder… I don’t mind. It’s a great fight; if he becomes mandatory again and I don’t get this other fight with [Oleksandr Usyk], then we’ll do Wilder again. Who wouldn’t wanna watch that again?” said Fury.

“He has never fought someone who is going to beat him,” Fury said about Anthony Joshua. “I’ll tell you what else they can’t do, these control freaks. They can’t go on somebody else’s show because their egos too big.

“This was not Joshua-Fury because Fury doesn’t have three losses. This was Fury-Joshua, and it was all my show. So for them to turn up with their size egos and play ball and be the opponent, they’re not going to do that.

“They wouldn’t do it for 50 million for Wilder to go to America and fight Wilder in a Wilder vs. Joshua show.

“Me and Deontay proved, although we don’t like each other and we have no love lost, and he’s accused me of a million bull s**t things. The one thing I can say about Deontay is the man has got balls,” said Fury.