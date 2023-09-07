Fury obese, could be in trouble against Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury looked terribly obese during today’s kickoff press conference for his match against non-boxer Francis Ngannou on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Nine months out of the ring has seen Fury’s waistline grow to the level of his 58-year-old father, John Fury, and there’s no chance that he’s going to be able to lose all the weight by next month when he faces Ngannou in the headliner in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

There’s no chance that Fury will be able to trim off the fat that he’s carrying around his waist by next month, and Ngannou could take advantage off that.

Fury seemed more concerned with bragging about the huge money the Saudis are giving him for his fight with Ngannou than he was about talking about resuming his boxing career.

It’s pretty clear that the three fights against Deontay Wilder have ruined Fury’s motivation to fight quality opposition.

Perhaps it was being knocked unconscious by Wilder in the first fight and dropped equally hard in the third contest that did something to Fury because he’s shown no desire to fight quality opposition ever since.

When Fury has tried to set up fights with Anthony Joshua & Oleksandr Usyk, he’s ruined things by playing hardball, and acting like a King.

“I’ll kick his a** in the cage and Jon Jones too,” said Tyson Fuy to iFL TV about his wanting to fight Francis Ngannou in the octagon after he faces him in a boxing match on October 28th.

“I already beat him at the press conference. Nine months out of the ring. I’m coming back with a bang. I got the biggest thing. The haters are going to hate, and the fact that Carl Froch and Tony Bellew didn’t make any money out of the game, it’s obviously hurtful to them; I’m making the biggest bags that ever existed and the biggest deal in boxing history, which I can’t divulge right now.

“Like all these little media suckers, which mention Tyson Fury’s name to get some click baits, but without me, there ain’t no boxing. I run the game.

“He’s a s**t house, and he got beat by Daniel Dubois anyway,” said Fury about Oleksandr Usyk. “He got knocked out with a body shot. He quit there. That’s a quitter there. He’s a useless foreign p***k. I have no use for him at all.

“Gypsy King is back. The first stop is Francis Ngannou. The second stop is the bank. The third stop is the pizza role. I got three goals. The first goal is to beat this man here [Ngannou]. The second goal is to top the Forbes list on the richest athlete this year. The third goal is a Hollywood movie,” said Fury.