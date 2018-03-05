Tyson Fury more convinced than ever he would KO Deontay Wilder – but would he?

For a guy who still has no comeback fight set, either a date or a foe, and for a guy who still has a good deal of weight to shift, former heavyweight ruler Tyson Fury is doing a lot of talking. Again. Fury, like the rest of us, enjoyed a “great fight” (Fury’s words) on Saturday night as WBC heavyweight boss Deontay Wilder, after coming through some stormy times, finally drilled Luis Ortiz, winning via tenth-round KO.

But Fury was unable to bring himself to hand out too much credit to Wilder, now 40-0(39) instead preferring to talk about himself – more accurately what he says he will do if he ever gets the chance to fight Wilder. Fury says he once climbed into the ring to confront Wilder (after Wilder’s chilling KO of Artur Szpilka; Fury again showing poor form in trying to steal a winning fighter’s spotlight) and that he told him then he would KO him. Now, Fury says via social media, he is 100-percent positive he will knock Wilder out should he face him in the ring for real.





Fury is largely basing this on the Ortiz fight, on Wilder’s performance. But when has Fury ever knocked out ANY world class heavyweight? Yes, he felled Steve Cunningham, who was really a blow-up cruiserweight, and a small cruiserweight at that, and Fury did TKO Dereck Chisora, forcing “Del Boy” to remain on his stool after ten one-sided (and extremely dull) sessions in their second fight.

But Fury is no monster puncher, certainly he carries nothing close to the venomous power Wilder possesses. Fury outboxing Wilder, now that’s a whole different story. Just yesterday, when most people were giving Wilder props for his great win, for the way he overcame serious adversity, Steve Bunce, although also giving Wilder some credit, was moved to write how Fury, had he been in with either heavyweight on March 3, would not have taken a single punch. Bunce added how this would have to be a Fury who has gotten rid of “the timber.”

Fury has been seen training, ‘Rocky-style,’ running up a hill whilst carrying a huge log, yet the excess weight is apparently proving troublesome, in that it will not come off. We all want to see Fury back in action, but for now, the self-styled “Gypsy King” is doing nothing but talk about what he is going to do when he does get back in the ring. And the clock’s ticking.

Fury’s brilliant win over Wladimir Klitschko was a long time ago. Fury to KO Wilder? Fury has to prove to us all he can still fight before we can be expected to buy into that.