Tyson Fury denies Derek Chisora fight isn’t a mismatch

Tyson Fury claimed on Monday that his fight against the depleted 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora isn’t a “mismatch” when virtually the entire world sees it as a sick fight that shouldn’t be happening.

The World Boxing Council has Chisora ranked #14 despite his 1-3 record in his last four contests, allowing Fury to go ahead with this mismatch.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) will be defending his WBC heavyweight title against Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London.

Chisora has three out of his last four fights, and he’s done nothing to earn a title shot over the many higher-ranked contenders that have been begging for world title shots for years.

Contenders like Filip Hrgovic, Frank Sanchez, Andy Ruiz Jr, and Arslanbek Makhmudov likely would jump at the chance to fight Fury for his WBC belt, but sadly, none of them are getting a chance.

Instead, Fury is tarnishing his legacy by facing a fighter that he’s already between twice in one-sided fights, and the boxing public hasn’t forgotten those two boring matches.

You hate to say it, but the sport would have been better off if Fury had stayed retired rather than coming back for this dreadful fight against Chisora, which is little more than a business-level contest.

With the grief that Fury is being given from fans about this fight, it won’t be surprising if he takes it easy on Chisora, sparring him rather than going all out just so he won’t get dumped on for blasting the old worn, out domestic-level fighter right away the way that almost any of the top 10 contenders would do.

“I don’t [think it’s a mismatch]. In a heavyweight fight, anything can happen. Don’t write Derek Chisora off because you’re only one punch away from victory,” said Tyson Fury when told by True Geordie that fighters get hurt in mismatches like his fight with the 38-year-old journeyman Derek Chisora.

“I’ll be fighting Derek Chisora, and if you don’t want to watch it, please don’t. If you do, then tune in. I beg to differ with you. There’s been over 60,000 tickets sold, so someone is obviously interested in it.

“I can’t let you run Chisora down. I can’t let that happen. He’s fought at a world level,” said Fury.