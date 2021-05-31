Mayweather on fighting Logan Paul: It’s easy like a legalized bank robbery, I gotta do it

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr comes close to admitting that his exhibition fight against YouTuber Logan Paul will be a rip-off by saying it’s “legalized bank robbery” in their match next Sunday, June 6th on Showtime pay-per-view at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Mayweather’s eight-round exhibition contest against the 26-year-old Logan will be selling for $50 on Showtime PPV. It’s believed that Logan will rally his 20 million followers on Youtube to purchase the fight.

The aging 44-year-old Mayweather, who hasn’t fought against a quality opponent since his disappointing ‘Fight of the Century’ against Manny Pacquiao in 2015, may have a harder time convincing the boxing public to purchase the card.

They know better to toss away their hard-earned money on a farce like this.

Mayweather, who has captured world titles in five weight divisions, will be taking on YouTuber Logan Paul (0-1), a fighter that lost his only professional fight against fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019.

“My nickname is ‘Money’ for a reason. I believe in working smarter, not harder. So if it’s something easy like a legalized bank robbery, I gotta do it. I have to do it,” said Mayweather to Showtime Boxing. “I’m pretty sure he’s going to try and take my head off.”

It’s refreshing that Mayweather is admitting that his fight with the 26-year-old Logan Paul is going to be “legalized bank robbery, but it’s still sad. You’d expect more from a top fighter than to put such a poor-quality fight on pay-per-view.

It’s like going to a restaurant and being told ahead of time that you’re going to be eating terrible food, and you buy it anyway.

If the Mayweather-Paul undercard was loaded with great fights, one might be able to partially overlook the albatross for the main event, but that’s not the case.

It’s not good for the sport of boxing to have Mayweather putting on poor-quality PPV events like this, as it’ll turn away fans from wanting to purchase fights in the future.

The only halfway decent fight between WBA secondary light heavyweight champion Jean Pascal and Badou Jack is now off after Pascal tested positive for three banned substances last week.

Badou, 37, is still on the card, fighting a still to be determined opponent. It’s obviously not a good thing that Badou still doesn’t have an opponent with his fight less than a week away.

The other undercard fights are as follows: