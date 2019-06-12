Tyson Fury and Tom Schwarz quotes for Saturday on ESPN+

The undefeated lineal heavyweight champion of the world — Tyson Fury AKA “The Gypsy King” — put on a show Tuesday afternoon in Las Vegas at the media workout to promote Saturday’s title defense against Tom Schwarz at MGM Grand Garden Arena.





Jesse Hart vs. Sullivan Barrera

In the co-feature, former two-time super middleweight world title challenger Jesse “Hollywood” Hart will make his light heavyweight debut versus longtime contender Sullivan Barrera.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Lizbeth Crespo

And, in the featured undercard bout, 2016 U.S. Olympian and top 130-pound contender Mikaela Mayer will look to extend her unbeaten record versus Lizbeth Crespo in a 10-rounder.





After working out at the MGM Grand, this is what the fighters had to say.

Tyson Fury

“I box because I like to keep happy and it keeps me happy to fight. I plan to box until I can’t box anymore. I feel fantastic at the minute. Boxing keeps me really happy, and I’m very happy with where I am in my life at the minute. I want to box on. I don’t see myself retiring. I just turned 30 years old. I’ve got over 10 years left in this game, so you’ll have to keep seeing me for the next 10 years, I’m afraid. Keep entertaining, keep putting on great shows.”

“The only title that I care about is the lineal championship of the world. It goes back a long, long way, and that’s the one I’m defending with pride and honor.”

“If you look at the Ring Magazine ratings, I think they get it quite right. I think that’s the official ratings of today, the most fair, the most accurate.”

On rising from the Deontay Wilder knockdown in the 12th round

“I think it was a higher power that brought me to my feet to spread the word on mental health and to help other people. I hope it inspired many people as I enjoyed getting up off that canvas and fighting on. And it takes more than a punch to knock me down and make me stay down.”

Tom Schwarz

“I love Las Vegas. This is a great opportunity for me. I’ll win this fight. I’m ready.”

“I’m fighting for my family and my country. I have a lot of inspiration. I’m ready to shock the world. This is a great time in the heavyweight division, and I am happy to be part of it. On Saturday night, it’s my time. I am prepared. Tyson Fury picked me for a reason, and I promise a great fight, a dramatic fight, and a memorable moment for all boxing fans.”

“My trainers and I have seen every fight of Tyson’s many times. We’ve analyzed his style and have prepared our best strategy. I have a surprise for Tyson Fury, and he will see what it is on Saturday night.”

“I take inspiration from German heavyweights of the past, including Max Schmeling. It might be time for a German heavyweight to shock the world again.”

Jesse Hart

“When I beat him Saturday, I think this is the last you all are going to hear of Sullivan Barrera. Get a look at him, get a picture with him. After Saturday night, we’re going to put him in retirement.”

“Tyson Fury is a very colorful guy, an entertainer. He has added life to the heavyweight division. I’m happy to be on this card, and I am looking to put on a show.”

“The 175-pound division is wide open, and I am ready to finally win that world title. Sullivan Barrera is in my way, and I am going to smash him.”

“This is my first fight at light heavyweight. I’m fighting a big puncher, a big name and I am bringing devastating power with me to the division. Watch out.”

Sullivan Barrera

“Inside the ring, I will give everything. Jesse Hart knows he’s never fought anyone like Sullivan Barrera. He is scared.”

“He is coming up from 168, but the punching power at 175 is not the same. I am a different level than what he’s used to. It’s going to be a long night for him.”

“For me, every fight is important, I am training hard. He’s talking crap, so I am going to shut his mouth.”

Mikaela Mayer

“I want to challenge for a world title soon. My team and Top Rank have moved me well these last two years. We’ve fought some really quality opponents, so we’re ready for the world titles at 130.”

ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Tyson Fury (champion) vs. Tom Schwarz (challenger), 12 rounds, Fury’s Lineal world heavyweight title,

Jesse Hart vs. Sullivan Barrera, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Mikaela Mayer vs. Lizbeth Crespo, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Andy Vences vs. Albert Bell, 10 rounds, Vences’ WBC Continental Americas super featherweight belt

Isaac Lowe vs. Duarn Vue, 10 rounds, Lowe’s WBC International featherweight belt

Guido Vianello vs. Kennan Hickmon, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Peter Kadiru vs. Juan Torres, 4 rounds, heavyweight

SWING BOUTS

Sonny Conto vs. Daniel Infante, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Cem Kilic vs. Martez McGregor 8 rounds, super middleweight

