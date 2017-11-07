Tyson, Bowe, Briggs: All from Brooklyn, all became heavyweight king – Jarrell Miller says he’s next in line

There have been three prominent latter day heavyweights to come out of Brooklyn; one of which achieved true greatness. Now, unbeaten Brooklyn heavyweight Jarrell Miller has vowed to become “next in line” and join Mike Tyson, Riddick Bowe and Shannon Briggs.

Miller, AKA “Big Baby,” fights Mariusz Wach in New York on Saturday night and the 29 year old man-mountain (6’4” and 298 pounds in his most recent fight) says he is “coming for what’s mine.”





“You’ve seen Riddick Bowe, you’ve seen Mike Tyson, you’ve seen Shannon Briggs. I’m next in line,” Miller, 19-0-1(17) said in speaking again with Sky Sports. “If you know about Brooklyn, you know that Brooklyn has a pedigree, the homestead for some of the world’s greatest heavyweight boxers. If you like ‘Big Baby,’ trust me, you’re going to like him after this fight, I’m coming for what’s mine. Just tune in as I go for my 18th knockout against Mariusz booboo ugly Wach.”

If Miller can become as successful as Briggs, let alone Bowe and/or Tyson, he will have done well; better than his critics – who says he is a talker more than anything else – predict will be the case. Just how good is Miller, a big man with power who has an MMA background? Briggs of course became a two-time champ (lineal, beating George Foreman, and WBO, beating Seirhei Liakhovich to become America’s last heavyweight champ before the emergence of Deontay Wilder), while Bowe and Tyson ruled the world; Tyson for over three years.

Can Miller join these three warriors and rule the world himself? As long as he keeps talking and more importantly remains unbeaten, Miller will get his shot. Miller is proud of the place he comes from, posting a picture on social media this week that shows Tyson, Bowe, Briggs, himself, Zab Judah, Paulie Malignaggi, Daniel Jacobs and Junior Jones.

Indeed, some great, great fighters came from those tough streets. We’ll soon see if Miller has what it takes to become the next one.