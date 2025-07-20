Manny Pacquiao’s Return: Fans Angry by Majority Draw Against Mario Barrios – Boxing Results

Manny Pacquiao came out of his four-year retirement to battle WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to an unpopular 12-round majority draw in their fight on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Fans and fighters overwhelmingly disagreed with the judges’ decision. They felt that Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) did enough to deserve the win over Barrios (29-2-2, 18 KOs). The scores were 114-114, 115-113 for Barrios and 114-114.

Pacquiao, 46, fought remarkably well, looking well-preserved for a fighter nearing 50. He finally showed his age down the stretch when he faded, allowing Barrios to rally to get the better of him to get the draw.

“Not enough jabs and not enough for everything from Barrios,” said Shawn Porter to the media, reacting to Pacquiao vs. Barrios’ fight results. “I don’t agree with the draw.”