Tszyu vs. Murtazaliev: Junior Middleweight Division Reboot Version 2.0

This Saturday night, Tim Tszyu showcases his skills on the first installment of a PBC non-PPV card streaming live on Amazon. Jay Z has a song that begins with the lines, “Please allow me to reintroduce myself.” It is definitely a fitting line given his last time out, Tim took the first loss in the professional ranks via a split decision to Sebastian Fundora. Obviously, the outcome can be debated to an extent due to a nasty gash on Tim’s forehead. His corner could’ve decided to not continue after Fundora’s elbow caused the cut. Clearly the bloody mess played a part, yet you haven’t heard a bunch of complaining or excuses coming out of Tim’s mouth.

His opponent is Bakhram Murtazaliev, a boxer who’s been taking step aside checks, buying his time in remaining in pole position in the alphabet rankings. Bakhram’s best victory came over a faded Jack Culcay. Much different than stepping in the ring with a prime Tim Tszyu. Bakhram was in no hurry to enforce his mandatory for Jermell Charlo, but the ABC belt finally came free when the former 154-pound champ vacated the trinket ahead of a purse bid.

Tim Tszyu was scheduled to fight on the first PBC on Amazon card against Keith Thurman. Often on the sidelines due to injury, that’s exactly what happened to Thurman once again in the run-up. In walked ‘The Towering Inferno’ as a late substitution. Early on, it appeared Tim was getting the better of Fundora, but no one will ever truly know how that matchup would’ve played if Tim wasn’t cut. Putting on my promoter’s cap, one could see a potential rematch coming to fruition.

In fact, the junior middleweight is reloaded, and in the coming years, boxing fans should get more thrilling bouts and upsets. The spark that lit the weight class was a 154-pound tripleheader featuring the Charlo bros and Erislandy Lara back in 2016. Ever since then, we saw the organic dramatics unfold, filled with surprises, rematches, and ultimately, an undisputed king was crowned.

Say what you want about the leaked recording of Jermell Charlo, which was disgusting, to say the least. Also, Charlo is criticized for his non-effort versus Canelo moving all the way up to super middleweight. Strip all his belts. One thing you can’t deny is Jermell’s lineal status. He may be beltless but no one beat him in the ring. As previously mentioned, we’re on the cusp on the 2.0 version for an unofficial tourney of sorts at 154.

If, as expected, Tim comes through this Saturday, a date in round 2 with Fundora could be on the docket. One of the best boxers in the sport, Terrence Crawford, moved up to the weight in his most recent bout. Truth be told, Bud is looking for big names, so maybe that fight with Fundora never happens. That said he did just fight a quality yet non-descript name in Israil Madrimov. A strong rumor has been floating around about Errol Spence vs. Sebastian Fundora early next year in Texas. All of a sudden, Spence isn’t in the WBO rankings, and to keep that belt, Fundora is forced to take on someone in their top 15. Of course, Spence is ranked in WBC, so that wouldn’t really prevent the fight from happening.

Other names like Vergil Ortiz Jr., Charles Conwell, Serhii Bohachuk, Jesus Ramos Jr., along with multiple boxers who could move up from welterweight. Now that Saudi boxing has shown some interest in the division it only helps making the fights. For example Bohachuk vs. Madrimov being on the Usyk vs. Fury 2 undercard.

Saturday’s main event is a necessary step for Tim Tszyu to get back on the ladder he was climbing at 154. This is not to say his fight with Bakhram will be an easy stroll in the park. Given Tim’s style, he tends to take some punches as he works his way inside. After a handful of semi-competitive frames, look for Tim to work the body and head, eventually wearing Murtaziev down. Then it’s on to bigger and better things in 2025 and beyond at junior middleweight.

My official prediction is that Tim Tszyu will be by late stoppage.

PODCAST LINK: http://tobtr.com/12377171

Side Note: DAZN picked up what should be a 2-way bout between Vladimir Shishkin and William Scull. My Pick is Shishkin by Split-Decision.

In other action on Peacock Azim vs. Davies, McKinson vs. Mbenge, Azeez vs Edmondson along with names like Anthony Yarde, Francesca Hennessy, and Shannon Courtenay.

Written by Chris Carlson, Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast Available at www.blogtalkradio.com/ropeadoperadio Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio