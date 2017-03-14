Tony Bellew to “100 percent fight again this year”

Promoter Eddie Hearn has announced how his heavyweight star Tony Bellew will “100 percent fight again in 2017.” Speaking with Sky Sports News HQ yesterday evening, Hearn said that “Bomber” will have the final say on his next move but that a big fight rematch with David Haye is among the options for the Liverpool warrior.

Bellew suffered a hand injury in the shocking fight with Haye, Haye of course tearing his Achilles, but Hearn is sure he will be fighting again this year.





“We’re going to fight this year, 100 percent,” the Matchroom boss said. “Like Tony said, the decision will be made by him and his family and it’s my job to present the opportunities to him. I believe the Haye rematch will be one of those opportunities. Part of Tony Bellew wanted to beat him fully fit. There are some unanswered questions. For Haye the only fight out there is the Tony Bellew rematch. For Tony, there’s the Haye rematch, there’s Joseph Parker, there’s Deontay Wilder, there’s Tyson Fury.”

Either one of the four possibilities Hearn mentioned would without any doubt prove massive; both in the UK and elsewhere. If Haye’s nasty career-threatening injury heals in time, the thinking in many quarters is this rematch is one that will happen; it has to happen. Can Bellew beat a fully fit Haye? Did Bellew simply get lucky on March 4? Is Haye finished? These questions and others would be answered with a sequel.

Hearn confirmed that Parker, the WBO heavyweight champ, has been in touch, interested as the New Zealander is in a fight with Bellew. As for Wilder, the reigning WBC champ is waiting to see the outcome of the fight between Parker and Hughie Fury. Wilder, though, seems to be way too big for Bellew. The same can be said of Tyson Fury – who is currently struggling through the early days of his comeback training camp.

The odds seem to be in favour of that Bellew-Haye rematch happening, not the other opportunities. And who wouldn’t want to watch it? One thing seems certain; Bellew’s cruiserweight days are well and truly behind him.