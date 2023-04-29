Tonight: Zepeda vs. Arboleda – Live Fight Results

Unbeaten lightweight contender William Zepeda will meet Jaime Arboleda tonight in the main event in a 12 round bout at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. At 8 pm ET live on DAZN, the action will begin.

(Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions)

Zepeda (27-0, 23 KOs) is promoted by Golden Boy and is one of the future stars for the 135-lb division.

The Panamanian Arboleda (19-2, 14 KOs) is moving up from super featherweight to take this fight with Zepeda, and he will have to be at his best to compete tonight.

Complete card

William Zepeda vs. Jaime Arboleda

Diego De La Hoya vs. Victor Morales Jr

Fredrick Lawson vs. Estevan Villalobos

David Stevens vs. Marco Antonio Periban

Zepeda, 26, is a high-volume, pressure fighter, who works his way to the inside, and then unloads with nonstop combinations. His volume punching style is reminiscent of former light welterweight champion Aaron Pryor with how he throws shots without stopping.

It’s hard to deal with a fighter like Zepeda because he’s got an unbelievable engine, and it’s impossible to keep him off because he’s excellent at cutting off the ring against movers. Once Zepeda is on you, he will start throwing with both hands and won’t stop for anything.

Zepeda recently defeated former 130-lb champion Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz by a twelve round decision last October in a fight in which he threw over 1000 punches. Diaz looked beaten up at the end of the contest, and it’s not surprising because Zepeda hit him a lot.

Zepeda is trying to get a world title shot against one of the champions at lightweight. He could fight for one of the belts if undisputed champion Devin Haney elects to move up to 140.

In a perfect world, Haney will fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis next, lose that contest, and then Zepeda battles the winner. If Zepeda has to go through Shakur Stevenson, that would be a problem because he’s a bad-style match-up.

Golden Boy Promotions will likely keep Zepeda away from Shakur because the money in that fight isn’t significant enough for them to go in that direction. Where Zepeda can make money by fighting Tank, but that won’t happen until he faces Haney first.