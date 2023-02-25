Tonight: Matias vs. Ponce – Live Results

The hard-hitting light welterweight contenders Subriel Matias & Jeremias Ponce meet tonight in the 12 round main event to battle it out for the vacant IBF 140-lb title on Showtime at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The main portion of the Matias vs. Ponce card begins at 9 pm ET on Showtime.

Matias (18-1, 18 KOs) is quickly building up a large fanbase following his recent wars against Petros Ananyan, Batyrzhan Jukembayev, Malik Hawkins, and Petros Ananyan.

Matias vs. Ponce start time

Subrian Matias and Jeremias Ponce fight card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET on Showtime Championship Boxing.

The Puerto Rican native Matias has been compared to Artur Gatti due to his brawling fighting style and his nonstop punching. Matias has incredible cardio, an excellent chin, and great courage. He literally doesn’t stop punching, which forces his opponents to try and match him punch for punch.

Tonight, we’ll find out if the Argentinian Ponce can stay in there with Matias in a war of attrition. Where Ponce is a little different from the guys that Matias has been facing is that he’s a body puncher and one of the best at 140.

Matias is going to have to prove that he can take body shots from Ponce tonight if he wants to win because this isn’t going to be one of his typical fights where he’s he’s happily eating headshots like it’s candy.

Tonight, it’ll be a different story because Ponce prefers to throw to the body, and with the way he targets it, he makes it nearly impossible to get through an entire fight without going down at least once.

The long-armed Ponce, who is similar to Antonio Margarito with his build, power & emphasis on body punching, will be targeting Matias’ midsection the entire time.

Ponce put his name on the map with his tenth round body shot stoppage win over Lewis Ritson in June 2021 in Newcastle. Since that victory, Ponce has knocked out Michel Marcano and Achiko Odikadze.

If Matias takes it to the inside, he’s still going to be getting hit to the body because Ponce doesn’t stop throwing to the midsection, even in close, and he’s able to generate power.

Mattias vs. Ponce card

Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce

Jamal James vs. Alberto Palmetta

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Joseph Adorno

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov vs. VeShawn Owens

Derrick Jackson vs. Willie Jones

Mickel Spencer vs. Margarito Hernandez



