Tonight: Lopez vs. Conlan – Live Results

Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) will have his hands full tonight, taking on the speedy unorthodox Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs) for his IBF featherweight title in Belfast, Northern Ireland. ESPN+ will be showing the event at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Boxing 247 will give live results below.

IIBO super featherweight champion Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KOs) put in a workmanlike performance tonight, beating Damian Wrzesinski (26-3-2, 7 KOs) by a lopsided 12-round unanimous decision. The judge’s scores were 116-112, 117-111, and 118-111.

This is a must-win for Conlan, 31, as he already failed once in challenging for a world title, and it would be devasting for his career to lose again.

Conlan was stopped in 12 rounds by WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood a year ago in a fight that he was winning going into the final round.

Tonight’s card on ESPN+

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Michael Conlan

Nick Ball vs. Ludumo Lamatii

Anthony Cacace vs. Damian Wrzesinski

Pierce O’Leary vs. Alin Florin Ciorcerii

“I think [Mauricio] Lara wins quicker this time, but once I win this belt [WBA featherweight], I’m ready for any unifications,” said Michael Conlan to iFL TV about his desire to fight the winner of tonight’s rematch between Mauricio Lara and Leigh Wood if he successfully defeats Luis Alberto Lopez.

“Right now, it’s the fear of not fulfilling my potential, and I know what I’m capable of doing,” said Conlan to Boxing Social. “I believe I’ll be champion, but if it doesn’t happen, I’ll go again until I get there.

“I know if I have to go again, I’m not going to give up. I’m relentless in everything I do. I stick by my comments. This could be the last chance for me in terms of a world title.

“I believe I have the ability to do it. I just have to go and do it. I can’t let anything get in my way. I don’t care what Lopez brings and what happens. I just know my hand will get raised.

“I don’t worry about anything he does in fights and stuff,” said Conlan about Lopez potentially trying to run out the clock of feigning an injury. “I don’t pay attention to it. I’ve watched his fights where he performed, and I’ve watched his fights where he didn’t perform.

“I know if I go fight my fight, it doesn’t matter what he does. It doesn’t matter how much he complains and what he does. The only thing that matters is me performing.

“You got to go in and get your work done, and the boys weren’t taking it easy on me. They were trying to take my head off. So you’ve got to be ready for anything,” said Conlan about his last sparring session before tonight’s fight with Luis Lopez.