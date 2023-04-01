Tonight: Joshua vs. Franklin – Live Results

Anthony Joshua is in a critical must-win fight tonight against the talented American heavyweight Jermaine Franklin in London, England, at the O2 Arena, live on DAZN. The action kicks off at 2:00 pm ET.

Joshua vs. Franklin complete card

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin

Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Coffie

Galal Yafai vs. Moises Calleros

Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding

Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent

John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Georgi Velichkov

Jordan Flynn vs. Kane Baker

Juergen Uldedaj vs Benoit Huber

Peter Kadiru vs. Alen Lauriolle

What time is Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin?

The main portion of tonight’s Joshua-Franklin card begins at 2:00 pm ET, live on DAZN.

“I like what AJ said because I believe he needs to put pressure on himself,” said Eddie Hearn to DAZN UK, reacting to Anthony Joshua saying he’ll retire if he loses to Jermaine Franklin tonight.

“You can avoid the question and say, ‘Well, I’ve got a long career ahead of me.’ Let’s be honest, AJ is here to try and become a three-time heavyweight world champion,” Hearn continued.

“He wants to fight Fury; he wants to fight Wilder. He wants all those big nights, and if he loses to Jermaine Franklin, they come a long way away. So, he must win tonight; there’s no point in dancing around the subject.

“He must win, and if he can do it in style, it makes the fights against Fury & Wilder mega, mega, mega events. I’m nervous and excited. I just hope he can put the performance together so that the hard work, the sacrifice of being out there in Dallas that he hopefully deserves,” said Hearn.

“I’m almost going to ask you to pick your favorite kid, which isn’t fair,” said Ade Oladipo. “You’ve had AJ from the very beginning, haven’t you? Since he turned pro, what has this journey been with AJ as opposed to maybe fighters that have turned pro that you’ve gotten from other promoters?

“What’s it like having AJ from the very start to the big fights in Wembley, Madison Square Garden, Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East? What’s this journey been like?” said Oladipo.

“He’s changed the face of boxing; he’s changed my life, changed our company, and changed his life,” Hearn said about Joshua. “Everybody that works in boxing, I’m not expecting them to get up and individually thank Anthony Joshua.

Where is Joshua vs. Franklin?

Tonight’s battle between Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) and Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) is taking place at the O2 Arena in London, England.

“If you don’t acknowledge that without AJ, we wouldn’t be where we are, you’re a plum. He just completely changed the face of the sport and did it in a nice way. We’ve been ten years this year since we signed him, and unbelievable loyalty to us.

“We’ve done a great job for him, but every time that contract was up for renewal, there were huge offers coming from everywhere around the world. He backed us, and I backed him, and I’ll always have his back.

“That’s why I feel so fondly about the man he is, and that’s why I want him to win so badly. That’s why I get so nervous and excited and the rollercoaster. It’s been ten years this year since he debuted at the O2 Arena. It was just sort of a naive young fighter, really.

Anthony Joshua vs. Franklin, how to watch?

Joshua-Franklin will be shown live on DAZN. The event begins at 2:00 pm ET from the O2 Arena in London, England.

“It’s been a stressful ten years as well. Boxing is that. It’s stressful in a sense with AJ because everyone wants to fight him. The mandatorys were piling up and piling up.

“When he gets asked a question now about undisputed, he’s kind of like, ‘You know what?’ He almost wishes he hadn’t focused so much on undisputed as he did because there’s a lot of stress.

“You’re fighting mandatory after mandatory. Those splits are already locked in, and some of them are unfair. He ended up fighting Usyk as a mandatory. People were telling him not to fight Usyk.

“He wanted to be undisputed, so he felt it was his job as a champion to fight his mandatorys. I think he realizes now that he’s not chasing undisputed anymore. He’s chasing a world championship.

“He wants to be world champion again, and that’s the goal, and that’s why this fight is so important because, hopefully, it’s the start of momentum for a big 2023. I really want him to produce a stunning finish and a stunning performance because he’s an elite heavyweight.

“I said the other day, ‘You had a great fight with Oleksandr Usyk in that fight. After nine rounds, I put my house on you, winning from there. He was unbelievable. You lost 115-113. Like, so what. You’re an elite heavyweight. Believe in yourself and go and deliver on Saturday night,” said Hearn about his conversation with Joshua.

“It’s a good card. It’s always nice to have another good heavyweight fight on the card. It’s actually a tough fight for Fabio Wardley against Michael Coffie. We saw him in a good fight on ESPN, and he’s a good seasoned heavyweight that is tough.

“He likes to stand there and trade. It’s going to be an exciting fight. Fabio is still a little bit green. These are the type of fights that he needs. It’s slim pickings for the British title in terms of defenses,” said Hearn.