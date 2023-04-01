Tonight: Ramirez vs. Dogboe – Live results

In tonight’s Top Rank card in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Robeisy Ramirez battles Isaac Dogboe for the vacant WBO 126-lb strap in a bout scheduled for twelve rounds. The fight card will be shown on ESPN+, beginning at 7:05 ET, from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results below of tonight’s action on the Robeisy-Dogboe card.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ramirez (11-1, 7 KOs) will be looking to win his 12th consecutive fight since losing in his pro debut in 2019. Robeisy has looked like pure gold since getting revenge against Adan Gonzales in 2020.

In the co-feature bout tonight, Joet Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KO) faces Jose Enrique Vivas (22-2, 11 KOs) in a 10 round bout that should be an interesting one.

Main card

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Isaac Dogboe

Joet Gonzalez vs. Jose Enrique Vivas

Preliminary fights

Jahi Tucker vs. Nikoloz Sekhniashvili

Jeremiah Milton vs. Fabio Maldonado

Tiger Johnson vs. Alfonso Olvera

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Jasper McCargo

Emiliano Vargas vs. Edgar Uvalle

Abdullah Mason vs. Erick Garcia Benitez

Rohan Polanco vs. Ricardo Quiroz

The talented Cuban Robeisy left Shakur Stevenson in tears in the 2016 Olympics when he took him to school, dominating the New Jersey native with his awkward style, left hands, and combination punching on the inside.

With Shakur campaigning at lightweight, it’s unlikely that we’ll see a rematch between him or Robeisy unless the Cuban fighter moves up to 135.

In Robeisy’s last bout in October, he stopped Jose Matias Ramirez in the ninth round. Before that, Robeisy stopped Abraham Nova in five and Eric Donovan in three rounds.

If Robeisy beats the 28-year-old former WBO super bantamweight champion Dogboe (24-2, 16 KOs) to capture the vacant World Boxing Organization featherweight title, he’s expected to target 126-lb champions Rey Vargas, Luis Alberto Lopez, and Mauricio Lara.

There would be excellent fights for Robeisy if he moves up to 135, where he can take on Oscar Valdez, Emanuel Navarrete, Hector Luis Garcia, Shavkat Rakhimov, Joe Cordina, and O’Shaquie Foster.

Dogboe has looked sharp recently, winning his last four fights since moving up to the featherweight division after losing consecutive fights against Emanuel Navarrete.

In Dogboe’s last four fights, he’s beaten these excellent fighters: Joet Gonzalez, Christopher Diaz, Chris Avalos, and Adam ‘Blue Nose’ Lopez.

Dogboe looked overmatched against Navarretee, but he’s since turned things around with his career. If he wins tonight, it will be a massive victory.