Tonight: Anderson vs. Rudenko – Live Results

American heavyweight Jared Anderson fights tonight in a showcase contest against the well-traveled veteran Andriy Rudenko at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. It should be interesting to watch the improvements in Anderson’s game from his last bout. The main portion of the card begins at 10:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Boxing 247 will give live updates below.

In the chief support bout, heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba (17-1, 13 KOs) will be taking a big risk with his career, fighting Zhan Kossobutskiy (19-0, 18 KOs) in a ten round contest. Ajagba lost to Frank Sanchez in 2021 and can ill afford another loss.

Anderson-Rudenko card

Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko

Efe Ajagba vs. Zhan Kossobutskiy

Bruce Carrington vs. Angel Contreras

Jeremiah Milton vs. Craig Lewis

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Sona Akale

Abdullah Mason vs. Cesar Villarraga

Ablaikhan Zhussupov vs. Wiston Campos

Charly Suarez vs. Yohan Vasquez

Bakhodir Jalolov vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme

Some boxing fans believe this should be the main event on tonight’s card, not the Anderson vs. Rudenko contest, which is a vehicle to make Jared look like he’s 24K gold.

The 23-year-old ‘The Real Big Baby’ Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) didn’t look so great in his last contest with former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin.

2020 Olympic super heavyweight gold medalist Bakhodir Jalolov (12-0, 12 KOs) will take on Onoriode Ehwarieme (20-2, 19 KOs) in an eight round fight on Top Rank’s Youtube site.

This fight isn’t part of the ESPN broadcast, but it’ll give boxing fans a chance to see the unbeaten Jalolov, who has future world champion written all over him.

Chris Algieri: “They’re doing a quick turnaround, bringing him right back. They’re getting a guy like Rudenko, who has a good record,” said Algieri to ProBox TV about Jared Anderson’s opponent for tonight, Andriy Rudenko.

He’s a little bit older, he’s 39 years old. Jared Anderson is 23-years-old and is streaking. I think they’re [Top Rank] trying to get ahead of the news minute to get another quick win under his belt, look spectacular so that no one really thinks about those negativities from Charles Martin and just goes to, ‘Now, I have a former world titlist on my docket.

“Yeah, Jared Anderson, I’m very high and bullish on him for a very long time. I think he potentially could be the future of the heavyweight division. He’s just a big athlete. We don’t really see heavyweights like this.

“He has a gas tank, he’s got hand speed, he’s willing to take the risk to get the knockout. Guys like that are exciting to watch and will always be. I’m very high on Jared.”

Paulie Malignaggi: “When you’re stepping up in class, you’re supposed to see some flaws but still win. Charles Martin is an ex-world champion. I don’t see what there is to criticize.”